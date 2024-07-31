Algeria cautions France over regional dispute

(MENAFN) Algeria has issued a strong condemnation of France following its recent endorsement of Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara, calling the move a problematic echo of colonialism. The Algerian Foreign expressed its disapproval on Thursday, criticizing France for what it perceives as a belated and charged decision that aligns with Moroccan interests in the disputed territory.



Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony with a population of just over 550,000, has been a source of ongoing conflict since Morocco's annexation of the territory 50 years ago. Approximately 80 percent of Western Sahara is currently administered by Morocco, while the remaining area is controlled by the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR). The SADR is recognized by 46 of the 193 United Nations member states but has been engaged in a long-standing struggle against Moroccan control.



The conflict has been marked by significant tension between Morocco and the Polisario Front, a Sahrawi nationalist group supported by Algeria. The Polisario Front fought a 15-year war for independence that ended with a fragile ceasefire brokered by the UN in 1991. Despite the ceasefire, efforts to hold a referendum to determine the region's future have been stalled due to disagreements over voter eligibility, leading to a resurgence of hostilities since 2020.



Algeria views Morocco’s presence in Western Sahara as an occupation, which has contributed to the strained relations between the two countries. Morocco’s autonomy plan, presented to the United Nations Security Council in April 2007, proposes delegating administrative, legislative, and judicial powers to local residents while maintaining Moroccan control over foreign policy, security, and defense. The plan has been rejected by the Sahrawi nationalist movement, who continue to seek self-determination for the Sahrawi people.



While the United States and Israel have formally recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and supported the autonomy plan as a viable solution, Algeria's response reflects deep-seated dissatisfaction with international endorsements perceived as undermining the aspirations of the Sahrawi people.



France’s endorsement of Morocco's plan has intensified the diplomatic rift between Algeria and France, with Algeria accusing Paris of perpetuating colonial legacies and failing to address the complex dynamics of the Western Sahara conflict.

