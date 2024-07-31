Quipt Home Medical Corp. To Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On August 14, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the“ Company ”) (NASDAQ: QIPT) (TSX: QIPT), a U.S. based home medical equipment provider, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, will announce its fiscal third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, after close. Gregory Crawford, Chief Executive Officer, and Hardik Mehta, Chief Financial Officer, will host a call for the community on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The call-in numbers for participants are:

Canada/US Toll Free: 1 (844) 763 8274 International: 1 (647) 484 8814

A live webcast of the call will be accessible via the investor section of the Company's website through the following link: .

ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company's organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient's services, and making life easier for the patient.

