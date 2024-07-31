Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results For The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $3.4 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $20.4 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2024 reflected lower net interest income, mainly due to an increase in interest expense, a higher provision for credit losses and higher non-interest expense, partially offset by higher non-interest income and lower income tax expense. Non-interest income for the 2023 period included a $10.8 million loss on securities transactions.

Mr. Thomas J. Kemly, President and Chief Executive Officer commented:“The second quarter results showed improvement over the first quarter despite continuing pressure on funding costs. Our net interest margin increased 6 basis points over the first quarter of 2024 and we believe net interest margin expansion and expense management will improve earnings on a go forward basis. The Company's balance sheet, asset quality and capital remain strong, and we have maintained a stable, diversified deposit base and abundant liquidity. During the quarter, the Bank also expanded its presence in southern New Jersey by opening a new branch in the city of Camden.”

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023

Net income of $4.5 million was recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $2.9 million, or 172.8%, compared to $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in net income was primarily attributable to a $9.7 million increase in non-interest income, mainly due to the 2023 period including a $9.6 million loss on securities transactions, and a $1.4 million decrease in non-interest expense, partially offset by a $7.1 million decrease in net interest income, and a $1.1 million increase in provision for credit losses.

Net interest income was $44.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $7.1 million, or 13.8%, from $51.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $24.2 million increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a $17.1 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in average yields due to market interest rate increases that occurred over the previous year, and adjustable rate securities and loans tied to various indexes that repriced higher in the 2024 period. The increase in interest expense on deposits was driven by these same rate increases and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with intense competition for deposits in the market and the repricing of existing deposits into higher cost products. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was also impacted by an increase in the average balance of borrowings and the increase in interest rates for new borrowings. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income on loans, totaled $436,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $116,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The average yield on loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 57 basis points to 4.93%, as compared to 4.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as interest income was influenced by rising interest rates and loan growth. The average yield on securities for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 56 basis points to 2.89%, as compared to 2.33% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as new securities purchased during the 2024 period were at higher rates. The average yield on other interest-earning assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 22 basis points to 6.30%, as compared to 6.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, due to the rise in average balances and interest rates paid on cash balances and an increase in the dividend rate paid on Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Total interest expense was $69.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $24.2 million, or 53.8%, from $45.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 124 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, along with a 20 basis point increase in the average cost of borrowings, coupled with an increase in the average balance of borrowings. Interest expense on deposits increased $21.1 million, or 73.4%, and interest expense on borrowings increased $3.1 million, or 19.2%.

The Company's net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 decreased 36 basis points to 1.81%, when compared to 2.17% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets increased 57 basis points to 4.64% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 4.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 107 basis points to 3.49% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 2.42% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in yields for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was due to the impact of market interest rate increases between periods. The net interest margin decreased for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as the increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities outweighed the increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The Company's net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased 6 basis points from 1.75% to 1.81%.

The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $2.2 million, an increase of $1.1 million, from $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in provision for credit losses during the quarter was primarily attributable to net charge-offs totaling $533,000 and an increase in quantitative loss rates .

Non-interest income was $9.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $9.7 million, from $(546,000) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to a decrease in the loss on securities transactions of $9.6 million.

Non-interest expense was $46.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $1.4 million, from $47.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense of $4.8 million, partially offset by an increase in professional fees of $2.1 million, and an increase in merger expenses of $426,000. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense was the result of workforce reduction and other related employee expense cutting strategies implemented during 2023 and 2024. Professional fees included an increase in legal, regulatory and compliance-related costs.

Income tax expense was $279,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $22,000, as compared to income tax expense of $257,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, mainly due to an increase in pre-tax income. The Company's effective tax rate was 5.8% and 13.4% for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The effective tax rate for the 2024 period was primarily impacted by permanent income tax differences, and the effective tax rate for the 2023 period was primarily impacted by the loss on the sale of securities.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023

Net income of $3.4 million was recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $17.0 million, or 83.4%, compared to $20.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net income was primarily attributable to a $25.7 million decrease in net interest income, a $6.2 million increase in provision for credit losses, and a $397,000 increase in non-interest expense, partially offset by a $9.1 million increase in non-interest income and a $6.2 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $86.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $25.7 million, or 23.0%, from $112.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $58.6 million increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a $32.9 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in average yields due to market interest rate increases that occurred over the previous year and adjustable rate securities and loans tied to various indexes that repriced higher in the 2024 period. The increase in interest expense on deposits was driven by these same rate increases coupled with intense competition for deposits in the market, an increase in average balances of deposits, and the repricing of existing deposits into higher cost products. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was also impacted by an increase in the average balance of borrowings and the increase in interest rates for new borrowings. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income on loans, totaled $703,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $315,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

The average yield on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased 56 basis points to 4.86%, as compared to 4.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as interest income was influenced by higher interest rates and loan growth. The average yield on securities for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased 33 basis points to 2.77%, as compared to 2.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as a number of adjustable rate securities tied to various indexes repriced higher during the six months, and new securities purchased during the 2024 period were at higher yields. The average yield on other interest-earning assets for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased 93 basis points to 6.19%, as compared to 5.26% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, due to the rise in average balances and interest rates paid on cash balances and an increase in the dividend rate paid on Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Total interest expense was $135.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $58.6 million, 76.1%, from $77.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 157 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, along with a 29 basis point increase in the average cost of borrowings, and an increase in the average balance of borrowings. Interest expense on deposits increased $52.4 million, or 114.4%, and interest expense on borrowings increased $6.2 million, or 19.9%.

The Company's net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased 59 basis points to 1.78%, when compared to 2.37% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets increased 57 basis points to 4.57% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 4.00% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 136 basis points to 3.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 2.08% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in yields for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was due to the impact of market interest rate increases between periods. The net interest margin decreased for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as the increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities outweighed the increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $7.5 million, an increase of $6.2 million, from $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in provision for credit losses during the six months was primarily attributable to net charge-offs totaling $5.5 million and an increase in quantitative loss rates.

Non-interest income was $16.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $9.1 million, from $7.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to a decrease in the loss on securities transactions of $9.6 million.

Non-interest expense was $91.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $397,000, from $91.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in federal deposit insurance premiums of $1.8 million, due to the 2024 period including an increase in a one-time special assessment charge, an increase in professional fees of $4.9 million, and an increase in other non-interest expense of $888,000, partially offset by a decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense of $8.4 million. Professional fees included an increase in legal, regulatory and compliance-related costs. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense was the result of workforce reduction and other related employee expense cutting strategies implemented during 2023 and 2024.

Income tax expense was $150,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $6.2 million, as compared to income tax expense of $6.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, mainly due to a decrease in pre-tax income. The Company's effective tax rate was 4.2% and 23.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The effective tax rate for the 2024 period was also impacted by permanent income tax differences.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $118.0 million, or 1.1%, to $10.8 billion at June 30, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets was primarily attributable to an increase in debt securities available for sale of $169.9 million, an increase in debt securities held to maturity of $10.1 million, and an increase in other assets of $15.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $32.1 million, and a decrease in loans receivable, net, of $57.5 million.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $32.1 million, or 7.6%, to $391.1 million at June 30, 2024 from $423.2 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to purchases of debt securities available for sale of $246.2 million, repurchases of common stock under our stock repurchase program of $5.9 million and a decrease in total deposits of $65.0 million, partially offset by proceeds from principal repayments on securities of $59.5 million, and repayments on loans receivable.

Debt securities available for sale increased $169.9 million, or 15.5%, to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2024 from $1.1 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase was attributable to the purchases of debt securities available for sale of $246.2 million, consisting primarily of U.S. government obligations and mortgage-backed securities, partially offset by repayments on securities of $53.0 million, maturities of securities of $10.0 million, an increase in the gross unrealized loss on securities of $8.8 million, and the sale of one corporate debt security with a carrying value of $4.8 million, resulting in a loss of $1.3 million.

Loans receivable, net, decreased $57.5 million, or 0.7%, with a balance of $7.8 billion at both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. One-to-four family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and home equity loans and advances decreased $28.7 million, $60.8 million, and $6.2 million, respectively, partially offset by increases in construction loans of $19.8 million and commercial business loans of $21.7 million. The allowance for credit losses for loans increased $2.0 million to $57.1 million at June 30, 2024 from $55.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Total liabilities increased $111.6 million, or 1.2%, to $9.7 billion at June 30, 2024 as compared to $9.6 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in borrowings of $155.2 million, or 10.2%, and an increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities of $17.1 million, or 9.2%, partially offset by a decrease in total deposits of $65.0 million, or 0.8%. The $155.2 million increase in borrowings was primarily driven by a net increase in short-term borrowings of $15.2 million and an increase in long-term borrowings of $210.0 million, partially offset by repayments of $70.0 million in maturing long-term borrowings. The $17.1 million increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities was primarily attributable to an $18.3 million net increase in balances related to our interest rate swap program. The decrease in total deposits primarily consisted of decreases in non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, and savings and club accounts of $31.9 million, $62.0 million, $8.9 million, and $27.3 million, respectively, partially offset by an increase in certificates of deposit of $65.1 million.

Total stockholders' equity increased $6.4 million, or 0.6%, with a balance of $1.0 billion at both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. The increase in total stockholders' equity was primarily attributable to net income of $3.4 million, a $4.3 million increase in stock based compensation and an increase of $3.3 million in other comprehensive income, which includes changes in unrealized losses on debt securities available for sale and unrealized gains on swap contracts, net of taxes, included in other comprehensive income. These increases were partially offset by the repurchase of 365,116 shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $5.9 million, or $16.14 per share, under our stock repurchase program. Repurchases have been paused in order to retain capital.

Asset Quality

The Company's non-performing loans at June 30, 2024 totaled $25.3 million, or 0.33% of total gross loans, as compared to $12.6 million, or 0.16% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The $12.7 million increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to an increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans of $2.6 million, an increase in non-performing commercial real estate loans of $5.3 million, and an increase in non-performing commercial business loans of $4.8 million. One borrower with an outstanding $5.7 million commercial real estate loan and a related $2.6 million commercial business loan was placed on non-accrual status, representing approximately 66% of the increase in non-performing loans, during the 2024 period. The borrower is a healthcare facility that is in the process of being acquired. The Company has the first lien on the healthcare facility which has a 2024 appraised value of approximately $18.5 million along with additional collateral. The acquiring entity, which has strong cash flow, has partially guaranteed the commercial business loan and has provided cash collateral. One commercial real estate loan for $2.0 million secured by a medical condominium was transferred to other real estate owned in May 2024, and a related commercial business loan to the same borrower for $54,000 was charged-off during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans was due to an increase in the number of loans from 17 non-performing loans at December 31, 2023 to 21 loans at June 30, 2024. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets totaled 0.25% and 0.12% at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $533,000, as compared to $495,000 in net charge-offs recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $5.5 million, as compared to $600,000 in net charge-offs recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2024 included charge-offs related to seven commercial business loans totaling $5.6 million. Three of the seven loans represented $4.9 million of charge-offs and two of these borrowers continue making monthly payments. Management expects some additional recoveries from these borrowers on a go forward basis.

The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was $57.1 million, or 0.73% of total gross loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $55.1 million, or 0.70% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2023.

Additional Liquidity, Loan, and Deposit Information

The Company services a diverse retail and commercial deposit base through its 68 branches. With over 216,000 accounts, the average deposit account balance was approximately $36,000 at June 30, 2024.

The Company had uninsured deposits totaling $2.1 billion at June 30, 2024 and $1.9 billion at March 31, 2024, excluding municipal deposits of $831.2 million and $826.5 million, respectively, which are collateralized, and intercompany deposits of $13.8 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $3.5 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of 99.6%. Intercompany deposits significantly decreased as the Company dissolved subsidiaries during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The Company had uninsured deposits as summarized below: