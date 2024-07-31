IDC, Connectwise Research Highlights The Role Of Msps In Empowering Smbs With Unified Data And Automation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New research reveals MSPs are providing valuable expertise to companies with a unified platform, helping SMBs grow and sell value

TAMPA, Fla., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading software company dedicated to the success of Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today has revealed key findings from the International Data Corporation's (IDC) latest research on the dynamic landscape of MSPs. The IDC spotlight paper, sponsored by ConnectWise, titled“How Managed Service Providers Can Help SMBs Embrace New with Unified Data and Automation,” delves into the crucial role of MSPs as digital enterprises that offer tailored operational solutions to meet the evolving demands of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).



In today's fast-paced digital landscape, businesses are increasingly faced with the need to make strategic decisions regarding the deployment and support of core technologies, as well as emerging capabilities like generative AI (GenAI). According to IDC's research, executives worldwide are particularly concerned about staffing issues, including the difficulty in finding qualified individuals for various roles. This challenge is especially pronounced in IT departments within small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), where approximately 40% of U.S. SMBs lack full-time in-house IT employees, and those that do typically have fewer than four (source: IDC's Worldwide Small and Medium Business Survey, February 2024).

The comprehensive analysis examines the prevailing industry trends and challenges faced by growing companies, providing valuable insights for MSPs and their customers, including key findings such as:



SMBs are actively seeking to boost their revenue, and in this pursuit, they can greatly benefit from embracing new technologies, such as AI, and transitioning toward digital operations.

Despite the escalating demand for technology support, most SMBs have limited or no internal IT staff. MSPs are stepping in to bridge this gap by assisting their customers in adopting innovative technologies that can drive their growth.

Businesses are making notable strides in digital operations, with industry leaders recognizing the advantages of integrating service management with other practices and tools. This integration enables MSPs to streamline processes and share data, benefiting both SMBs and other clients. MSPs are undergoing a shift from solely providing provisioning and support services to transforming into full-service IT organizations that offer comprehensive solutions.

"In today's ever-evolving technology landscape, MSPs are dedicated to providing essential services to their customers while helping them achieve their business objectives," stated Jeff Bishop, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Unified Monitoring & Management at ConnectWise. "Through ConnectWise's revolutionary Asio platform, MSPs can harness the power of automation that not only aligns with data privacy and regulatory standards but also tackles the ongoing staffing challenges they face. This empowers MSPs to deliver exceptional value to their customers while streamlining operations."

To read the full white paper, click here .

