Blaze Pizza Introduces Sweet & Spicy Line; Guests Can Enjoy One Of Four New Menu Items, Or Spice Up An Existing Favorite

ATLANTA, Ga., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As temperatures heat up this summer, Blaze Pizza , the recognized leader in fast-casual artisanal pizza, is excited to introduce two new drizzles. These drizzles will be featured on four new menu items or can be added to any of our existing offerings. Enjoy these delicious additions at participating Blaze Pizza locations nationwide starting today.



Blaze's two new Drizzles are Spicy Chili Oil and Sweet Hot Honey. The Spicy Chili Oil consists of olive oil infused with spicy Calabrian chilis which provide a fiery kick and a unique smokey heat. The Sweet Hot Honey combines the sweetness of 100% pure honey with a hot boost of red chili peppers and vinegar. Each drizzle can be included with any Blaze Pizza menu item at no extra cost, satisfying the desire for more sweetness or spice.

Along with the new Drizzles, Blaze Pizza has launched four new menu items, one of which is a brand-new product category:



Spicy Pepperoni Fast Fire'd Fold – NEW PRODUCT CATEGORY Inspired by Italian Calzones and Strombolis, the newest addition to the Blaze Pizza menu is the Spicy Pepperoni Fast Fire'd Fold. Made with Blaze's house-made fresh dough, which is folded to envelope a melty mix of mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, jalapenos, pepperonis, and then drizzled with choice of either the Spicy Chili Oil or the Sweet Hot Honey. The Spicy Pepperoni Fast Fire'd Fold is served with two side cups of house-made savory red sauce, perfect for dipping after every delicious bite.



Spicy Pepperoni Pizza One of Blaze's most popular pizzas is now topped with double the pepperoni, garlic, jalapenos and choice of spicy drizzle.



Spicy Cheesy Bread Launched in 2020, Cheesy Bread quickly became Blaze's most popular side dish. Blaze is now offering Spicy Cheesy Bread by adding the Spicy Chili Oil Drizzle over the warm melted cheese as soon as it comes out of the piping-hot oven.



Spicy Meatball Bowl Earlier this year, Blaze Pizza introduced Fast Fire'd Meatballs, offering a savory, high protein option. New Spicy Fast Fire'd Meatballs entrée bowl includes three large, flavorful pork/beef blend meatballs braised in house-made red sauce, served with a dollop of fluffy Italian ricotta cheese and topped with spicy pickled jalapeno peppers.

In conjunction with the introduction of the Spicy Pepperoni Fast Fire'd Fold, Blaze Pizza is announcing its cause related partnership with Folds of Honor , a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. This ongoing commitment gives guests the opportunity to round-up at the register to contribute to Folds of Honor and give-back with any in-store purchase.

“Partnering with Folds of Honor is truly a proud moment in my career,” explained Christian Kuhn, Chief Marketing Officer of Blaze Pizza.“Dining at Blaze Pizza has always been a positive experience for our guests and now they have the opportunity to feel good about supporting an organization that helps many deserving children and families across the U.S.,” continued Kuhn.

Blaze Pizza's commitment to using fresh sustainable ingredients is only matched by the brand's dedication to delivering each guest with a unique pizza that truly reflects what they're craving. Earlier this year, Blaze launched five new signature pizzas, and its first oven baked dessert – Cinnamon Bread. Guests that prefer a“Build-your-Own” experience can combine more than 45 different options, including ingredients like roasted peppers, artichokes, roasted garlic, and plant-based chorizo, or keep it simple with a classic pepperoni and cheese pizza. With multiple crusts to choose from, including Blaze's Original made-from-scratch dough, gluten-free dough, and keto or cauliflower crust, Blaze goes to great lengths to provide guests with an experience that meets their lifestyle. In addition to pizza, Blaze offers build-your-own and specialty salads, cheesy bread, and desserts.

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 300 restaurants across 38 states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected @BlazePizza.

