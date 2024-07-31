Authid Inc. Partners With Kaiasoft.Com To Elevate Best-In-Class Saas Applications With Biometric Identity Assurance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) authID to stop malicious, generative AI-driven cyberattacks and deepfakes for

Kaiasoft.com SaaS clients across America and Europe

DENVER, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of innovative biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, and , a best-in-class provider of scalable and reliable SaaS applications, today announced they have signed a reseller agreement to expand the availability of authID's biometric capabilities to clients across America and Europe. will now resell and integrate authID's biometric identity solutions within their client portfolio to deliver the fastest, frictionless, and the more accurate user identity experience demanded by today's digital ecosystem.

“We are excited to announce that an expert in SaaS business solutions with enhanced UX/UI services, selected authID for our ability to deliver the highest identity accuracy, coupled with the fastest frictionless user experience,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID.“Through our valued partnership with authID again expands the reach of our next-gen biometric authentication solutions to secure the digital economy, including a cannabis ecommerce platform as our first joint customer, against identity fraud and account takeovers caused by phishing attacks, deepfakes, and compromised credentials.”

Digital enterprises today confront rampant, sophisticated attacks from fraudsters who leverage generative AI to create fake ID's and deepfakes that compromise digital account openings, fool both automated and manual risk reviews, and accelerate account takeovers and asset seizures. Needing a trusted authentication partner to help its ecommerce and healthcare clients defeat these challenges, recognized the value of authID's highly secure next-gen biometric identity life-cycle platform, ease of integration, and lightning-fast user experience.

“Becoming passwordless allows for quicker, seamless account access. Eliminating password resets, knowledge questions, and email address validations reduces support inquiries and user abandonment by 50%, all while being more secure. authID's trusted biometric authentication solutions are a win-win-win. They are now our standard and we will put all our SaaS customers on authID's platform to deliver enhanced security, seamless user experiences, and lower expenses through fewer customer support calls,” said Mike Hoyman, CEO.“We are excited to partner with authID so that together we help our clients speed up good customer onboarding, verify age, and secure valued transactions with seamless biometric authentication that stops adversarial AI-driven deepfakes and account takeover scams.”

Offering an easy, intuitive user experience delivered in any browser, authID's document-based identity verification streamlines digital onboarding with robust, automated, global identity document authentication. authID stops malicious injection and deepfake attacks with PAD Level 2 accuracy and facial biometric matching of a selfie to the credential photo. Binding the biometric root of trust established at onboarding to the user account, authID replaces friction-filled passwords and easily compromised knowledge-based answers (KBA) with the ease of a quick biometric selfie that stops account takeovers with strong, precise, and accurate, next-generation authentication.



Continued Daguro,“authID's biometric identity platform delivers speed and accuracy, while processing captured images, and identifying users as legitimate or fraudulent, all within a market-leading 700 milliseconds. We look forward to working closely with to deliver the confidence that user onboarding, authentication, and interactions are accurate and completed in record time, and ultimately ensure our customers know who's behind the device, every time.”

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures cyber-savvy enterprises“Know Who's Behind the DeviceTM” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity and eliminates any assumption of 'who' is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, FIDO2 passwordless login, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and the more accurate user identity experience demanded by today's digital ecosystem. Discover how authID can help your organization secure your workforce or consumer applications against identity fraud, cyberattacks and account takeover at .

About is a software company that specializes in developing software as a service (SaaS). The company was founded in 2014 by two entrepreneurs, Mike Hoyman and Sarju Patel, who saw the potential for SaaS to revolutionize the software industry. Today we influence the best in class in digital innovation and help the advanced change of organizations. We team up with new companies and undertakings to assist them with accomplishing their vision. This has helped us in being light-footed and versatile in manners a startup or venture expects us to be. We work together with organizations across the globe and greater part of our business comes from America and Europe. The company has a team of experienced developers who are experts in using the latest technologies to create scalable and reliable SaaS applications. For more information, visit

