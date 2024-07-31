Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation In The Canaccord Genuity 44Th Annual Growth Conference On August 14Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), today announced their participation in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth in Boston, MA.



Amanda Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer will present on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 10:00am ET, and will meet with investors during the conference. The portion of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, , and will remain there for 90 days following the event.

About OLAPLEX

OLAPLEX is an innovative, science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company with a mission to improve the hair health of its consumers. In 2014, OLAPLEX disrupted and revolutionized the prestige hair care category by creating innovative bond-building technology, which works by protecting, strengthening and relinking broken bonds in the hair during and after hair services. The brand's proprietary, patent-protected ingredient works on a molecular level to protect and repair damaged hair. OLAPLEX's award-winning products are sold through an expanding omnichannel model serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Contacts

Investors:

Patrick Flaherty

Vice President, Investor Relations

...

Financial Media:

Lisa Bobroff

Vice President, Global Communications & Consumer Engagement

...