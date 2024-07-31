Tunein Partners With India Today Group To Bring News Programming To The World

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Content will feature 24/7 news simulcasts of three of India Today's leading news stations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world's leader in live audio, announced today a partnership with India Today Group, one of India's foremost news conglomerates, to distribute a rolling simulcast of its top three news channels to a global audience. As part of the partnership, TuneIn is creating a valuable revenue stream for India Today news channels, facilitating monetization for its content and making it available to listeners worldwide.

India Today is one of India's most respected and diversified media brands with 45 years of delivering credible news with integrity. The simulcast audio channels on TuneIn allow millions of people worldwide to stay connected to the latest developments from the country. The simulcast will include audio-only versions of India Today international linear television channels, including the India Today newscast, Good News Today and Aaj Tak, India's number-one Hindi news channel for 20 years.

This collaboration signifies a significant milestone for both entities, highlighting the India Today Group's proactive approach to global collaboration and TuneIn's commitment to fostering international alliances with esteemed media organizations.

"Access to reliable news and diverse perspectives has always been at the heart of India Today Group's offering," said Kalli Purie, Vice-Chairperson and Group Executive Editor-in-Chief of the India Today Group. "From pioneering the use of latest technology in news broadcasts to making our content readily available on Omni platforms, we've consistently strived to enhance the audience experience. Our recent partnership with TuneIn serves as yet another testament to this commitment, ensuring our connected device streams reach a wider international audience seeking reliable and impactful Indian news.”

TuneIn is an integral distribution channel with expertise in disseminating the world's news content across the U.S., Europe and South Asia. The company features audio simulcasts from leading global broadcast stations, including Al Jazeera, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and Sky News, among others. Through these partnerships, TuneIn provides valuable programming to listeners while significantly extending the reach for content owners.

“Through this partnership, TuneIn is executing its mission to reinvent radio distribution to connect the world, making this content accessible to anyone, anywhere, on the devices they use every day,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn.“Through our network partnerships, we are enabling listeners to stay connected through news from around the world in one place.”

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at or follow us on Instagram or X .

About India Today Group:

The India Today Group is India's most respected and diversified media conglomerate. Founded in 1975 in response to the Emergency, its entire ethos is underpinned by the central belief that an independent media is the bedrock of democracy.

Over 45 years, it has painstakingly built on this principle. Story by story. Edition by edition. Platform by platform. It has created a deep legacy of credibility, excellence, trust, and bi-partisanship. It is widely admired as the gold standard of journalism in the country. In a landscape marked by shrill polarities, it has only one political alignment: the Indian Constitution.

ITG's media enterprise started out with the iconic India Today magazine. For close to 3 decades it was the undisputed high table of Indian journalism. It served up legendary stories, legendary journalists, legendary editors. It was famous for its meticulousness. It set the bar. Today the ITG universe has expanded into a vast canvas of four 24/7 national television channels, 18 digital platforms, and nine magazines. It reaches a staggering 500 million viewers monthly and covers every discipline that impacts human affairs: from politics and economy to sports, satire, art, business, entertainment, luxury, health, weddings, technology, science, environment, sex, relationships, parenting, life. It is a multi-brand, multi-platform, multi-vertical media group. But all of its varied canvas is threaded together by one common inviolable thread: credibility & excellence.

India Today Group has a rich stable of media entities: it publishes India's No.1 magazine - India Today; the No.1 Hindi magazine - India Today Hindi; the No. 1 business magazine - Business Today. It also publishes Indian editions of leading international brands like Cosmopolitan, Harper's Bazaar and Reader's Digest. Its four 24-hour news channels are also all industry leaders: Aaj Tak & Aaj Tak HD have been nation's No.1 Hindi News channel for 20 years in a row, while India Today TV tops the industry for accuracy and journalistic standards. Together, they are available in more than 70 countries covering America, Canada, Middle East, North Africa, UK & Europe.

It has an integrated, state-of-the-art newsroom which feeds editorial content seamlessly across its television, print, mobile, social media and digital entities, adding up to a massive cumulative reach. Its most recent innovation is a portfolio of 18 niche digital channels under the umbrella“Tak”. Designed for mobile-first consumers of news, these channels have video content geared for an irreverent generation-on-the-run that wants news speedily, accurately and without frills.

