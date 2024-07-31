Almalinux's Jonathan Wright To Speak At Flock To Fedora

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FLA., USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , a nonprofit that stewards AlmaLinux, the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that Jonathan Wright , the infrastructure team lead for AlmaLinux, is scheduled to speak at this year's Flock to Fedora event.Slated to present at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7 at the Hyatt Regency Rochester in Rochester, New York, Wright will offer his session titled,“From Zero to Everywhere: AlmaLinux's High-Speed Mirrorlist Evolution.” He is set to outline the short but transformative history of the AlmaLinux Mirrorlist system, outlining AlmaLinux's fast-paced growth and how the organization consistently and efficiently distributes new content to its more than 400 global mirrors.“As an active contributor to open source and long-time builder of web hosting infrastructures, I see Flock to Fedora as a great opportunity to share the successes we've experienced at AlmaLinux as well as the hurdles that we identified and overcame to provide a stellar user experience,” Wright said.“I look forward to an engaging session as we dive into open source content distribution.”For more information on Wright's session, visit:Flock to Fedora takes place August 7-10. For more information on the event, visit:About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With more than 55 million active installations of AlmaLinux, and distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit .AlmaLinux Contact:...

Matthew Zintel

Zintel Public Relations

...