University Of Michigan And Polytechnique Montréal Secure Top Spots In Collegiate Solar Car Competition

ASC 2024 Team Photo

Polytechnique Montréal Crossing the Finish Line

University of Michigan At the ASC 2024 Award Ceremony

Collegiate Solar Cars close the Electrek American Solar Challenge 2024 in Casper, WY

- Gail Lueck, Event DirectorCASPER, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After eight grueling days and over 1550 miles of innovative solar car driving, the Electrek American Solar Challenge 2024 (ASC) has officially concluded with the University of Michigan and Polytechnique Montréal emerging as winners in their respective classes. This year's event followed the largest on track Formula Sun Grand Prix (FSGP) to date, a significant milestone in the history of the event. After the FSGP qualifier, teams began their on highway trek as part of the American Solar Challenge. Teams traversed seven National Historic Trails across America, demonstrating the exceptional engineering skills and resilience of teams from across the North American continent.In the fiercely competitive Single Occupant Vehicle (SOV) class, the University of Michigan clinched first place with an impressive 2095.5 miles. They were followed by École de technologie supérieure with 2004.5 miles and Illinois State University with 1504.3 miles. The SOV class, known for its emphasis on distance covered, saw these teams excel through sheer persistence and state of the art solar technology.The Multi-Occupant Vehicle (MOV) class, judged on a complex matrix of person-miles driven, practicality, energy efficiency, and average speed, was dominated by Polytechnique Montréal, who scored an outstanding 73.86 points. Appalachian State and Iowa State University claimed second and third place scoring 25.21 and 25.18 points respectively. This class highlights the blend of performance and practicality, pushing teams to innovate in energy management and vehicle functionality."The 2024 American Solar Challenge was a true challenge for these teams as they faced heat waves, challenging terrain, and storms - demonstrating the capabilities of their vehicles in the ultimate endurance test of solar-powered transportation," said Gail Lueck, Event Director of the Electrek American Solar Challenge. "We congratulate all the teams for their extraordinary achievements and thank our sponsors and partners for making this event possible."As we look forward to the next challenge, the innovations and advancements displayed in this competition promise an exciting future for solar transportation.Full details and scoring information are available on the official Electrek American Solar Challenge website at americansolarchallenge .About the American Solar Challenge:The American Solar Challenge is a biennial event organized by the Innovators Educational Foundation (IEF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to providing hands-on, multidisciplinary learning experiences for college students. This event encourages students to design, build, and drive solar-powered vehicles across the United States, promoting STEM education, sustainable technology, and innovation.Event Sponsors and Partners:The Electrek ASC 2024 is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors and partners. Special thanks to our title sponsor Electrek, our event partner, the National Park Service, and numerous academic institutions and industry leaders. We extend our deepest gratitude to all the contributors and volunteers who make this event a reality.

Electrek American Solar Challenge Finish Line