J&K: Srinagar To Host ‘Film Conclave 2024’ On Aug 1

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, July 31 (IANS) Following the improvement in the overall situation in J&K, Srinagar city is all set to host the 'Film Conclave 2024' which will include acclaimed directors and filmmakers.

'Jammu and Kashmir Conclave 2024' is being kicked off on August 1 at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the famous Dal Lake.

Noted directors including Madhur Bhandarkar, Rahhat Kazmi, Karan Johar, Parag Mehta, and Mir Sarwar accompanied by acclaimed actors will participate in the conclave.

Their visit is expected to help Kashmir regain its glory in film and documentary making it had before the beginning of violence.

L-G Manoj Sinha will inaugurate the film conclave and will also launch the single window portal for film shooting permission and film subsidy.

This initiative is set to“revolutionise” filmmaking in Jammu and Kashmir by streamlining processes and providing much-needed subsidies to filmmakers.

Participants will be treated to the inauguration of the J&K Film Screening Series and the Frames of Transformation Photography Competition. These additions highlight the region's commitment to nurturing local talent and showcasing its cinematic potential.

Madhur Bhandarkar, a Padma Shri awardee, known for his bold storytelling and impactful films, who played a pivotal role as a judge in the Naya Jammu Kashmir Short Film Competition, will be a key speaker at the event. He is expected to share his unique vision and provide invaluable insights into the future of filmmaking in the region.

Film personalities like Rahhat Kazmi, Paragg Mehta and Mir Sarwar will lead insightful panel discussions. Film enthusiasts can also participate in hands-on workshops, gaining practical knowledge from industry veterans.

Inaugurating the J&K Film Screening Series and the Frames of Transformation Photography Competition, the conclave underscores the region's commitment to fostering artistic expression and celebrating visual storytelling.

The event will also honour the winners of the Naya Jammu Kashmir Short Film Making Competition, showcasing their award-winning films. This celebration of creativity and innovation highlights the immense talent that exists within the region, waiting to be discovered and nurtured.