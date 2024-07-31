Jishnu Dev Varma Sworn In As Telangana Governor

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, July 31 (IANS) Jishnu Dev Varma, a former Deputy Chief of Tripura, took oath as the new Governor of Telangana on Wednesday.

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice Alok Aradhe administered the oath of office to the Governor at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers and top officials attended the programme.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President of India appointing Varma as the Governor of Telangana.

Union Minister for and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, leaders of BJP, Congress and BRS were present.

Earlier, the Chief Minister received Varma at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

He also received a Guard of Honour by the armed police personnel.

Varma, who was appointed as the Governor on July 27, succeeds CP Radhakrishnan, who was appointed the new Governor of Maharashtra.

Radhakrishnan had been holding additional charge of Telangana along with Jharkhand since March.

Radhakrishnan was also discharging functions of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Radhakrishnan was given additional charge of Telangana and Puducherry after the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan to contest the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.

Jishnu Dev Varma, 67, is the fourth Governor of Telangana.

Interestingly all three Governors of Telangana since the state's formation in 2014, were from Tamil Nadu.

ESL Narasimhan, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Radhakrishnan all were from Tamil Nadu.

Varma, who joined the BJP from the Congress in 1993, served as the Deputy CM of Tripura from 2018 to 2023.

He also held the responsibilities of Power, Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, Finance, Planning, Science and Technology and Environment ministries.

He lost the Assembly election in 2023 from Charilam in Sepahijala District.