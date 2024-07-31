Takeda Announces First Quarter FY2024 Results - Strong Performance By Growth & Launch Products Advancements In Promisin...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Takeda (TOKYO:4502/NYSE:TAK ) today announced results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 (period ended June 30, 2024), with continued momentum in its Growth & Launch Products driving Core growth at CER and more than offsetting revenue impact resulting from significant losses of exclusivity that occurred in the previous fiscal year. The strong performance of Takeda's Growth and Launch Product portfolio, which grew 17.8% at CER and represented 46% of total revenue, supports the company's outlook for a return to sustainable revenue and growth in the near term and its ability to deliver life-transforming treatments and vaccines. In addition, positive Phase 2b data presented in June for TAK-861 in narcolepsy type 1 and for mezagitamab (TAK-079) in immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), a rare immune-mediated bleeding disorder, underscore the promise of Takeda's late-stage pipeline and the potential for strong revenue growth into the next decade and beyond. Takeda chief financial officer, Milano Furuta, commented:

“Takeda has delivered a positive first quarter performance, with Growth and Launch Products driving overall revenue growth. Our results reflect strong commercial execution, with new launches, geographic expansion and lifecycle management enabling us to reach more patients and communities around the world. “First quarter Core Operating Profit benefitted from this strong Growth and Launch Product performance, as well as from phasing of R&D investment, reduction in other OPEX and milder than anticipated VYVANSE® generic erosion in the U.S. “There is no change to our full-year FY2024 outlook announced in May. We expect the impact of generic erosion to accelerate in coming quarters and the phasing of our R&D investment will focus on the second half of the year due to the planned initiation of multiple Phase 3 programs. Foreign exchange has been a tailwind for revenue performance in the first quarter and we see potential upside to our revenue forecast if current foreign exchange rates continue.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS for FY2024 Q1 Ended June 30, 2024 (Billion yen, except percentages and per share amounts) FY2024 Q1 FY2023 Q1 vs. PRIOR YEAR (Actual % change) Revenue 1,208.0 1,058.6 +14.1% Operating Profit 166.3 168.6 -1.3% Net Profit 95.2 89.4 +6.5% EPS (Yen) 61 58 +5.6% Operating Cash Flow 170.3 92.4 +84.3% Adjusted Free Cash

Flow (Non-IFRS) 23.7 -207.5 N/A

Core (Non-IFRS) (Billion yen, except percentages and per share amounts) FY2024 Q1 FY2023 Q1 vs. PRIOR YEAR (Actual % change) vs. PRIOR YEAR (CER % change) Revenue 1,208.0 1,058.6 +14.1% +2.1% Operating Profit 382.3 326.3 +17.1% +4.5% Margin 31.6% 30.8% +0.8pp ― Net Profit 276.8 233.4 +18.6% +3.9% EPS (Yen) 176 150 +17.5% +2.9%

Additional Information About Takeda's FY2024 Q1 Results

About Takeda

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit .

