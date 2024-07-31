Cleo&Hooman: Luxury Pet Care Inspired By Love And Necessity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cleo&Hooman , a luxury pet wellness brand, is revolutionizing the with the launch of their sophisticated pet grooming product line. This brand was born out of necessity when devoted pet parent Luis Marte sought alternative grooming solutions for his allergy-prone French Bulldog, Cleo. After facing adverse reactions and untreatable skin irritations, he set out to create formulas that would not only soothe her skin but also treat her allergies effectively.Founders Luis Marte and Michael McLafferty combined their expertise in marketing and design to bring Cleo&Hooman to life, catering to pet parents who prioritize their dogs' health, comfort, and overall well-being. With their backgrounds, they developed trustworthy, vet-approved products with branding that appeals to the aesthetically-minded hooman (human).Cleo&Hooman has launched a comprehensive line of pet products, including Zoomie Wipes, Bark Butter, Scrub-a-Pup-Pup, and four unique shampoos, each with its own original scent.Product Line Highlights:Zoomie Wipes: Individually wrapped paw wipes designed for easy clean-up after the park or a walk.Scrub-a-Pup-Pup: An easy-to-use scrubbing tool with a built-in cleansing solution, perfect for stubborn paw dirt.Bark Butter: A paw and nose balm with a lotion-like texture, designed to ease dry skin.Shampoos: Four 2-in-1 cleansers with all-natural, clean ingredients, offering unique scents not commonly seen in the pet industry:"IN BLOOM" (Bergamot + Rose + White Sandalwood)"SPAW DAY" (White Tea + Peppermint + Cypress)"SPRITZ" (Mandarin Orange + Basil)"PURE PUP" (Unscented)Inspired by Cleo's sensitive skin and the lack of allergy-friendly products on the market, this collection aims to elevate the industry standard, catering to more conscious pet parents.The brand collaborated with veterinary professionals to develop products that ensure genuine healing benefits. Formulated to be gentle on pets' skin, these products effectively address common issues like dryness, irritation, and inflammation. The extra steps taken to ensure their formulations are safe for all dogs showcase the brand's commitment to creating pet-friendly products that promote healing and overall well-being.Beyond their product line, Cleo&Hooman stands for compassion and community. Their initiatives extend to supporting local shelters, such as the Labelle Foundation, and advocating for pet health education. As Cleo&Hooman grows, so do their efforts to give back, ensuring that with every purchase, customers are part of a larger movement towards a better world for all pets.With this new line of clean, allergy-friendly, and easy-to-use products, Cleo&Hooman is poised to become a leader in the industry by addressing the needs of both pets and their parents. This dedication has garnered attention from major publications, including Vogue, Vanity Fair, NBC , BuzzFeed, and Beauty MatterRetailing in Los Angeles' Fluffology and Buddy, New York's Boris & Horton, Pop-Up Grocer , and Le Doggie Cool, and Miami's Woof Republic - pet lovers on both coasts can explore their products in-store. Customers nationwide can also visit their official website, cleoandhooman, or follow them on Instagram, @cleoandhooman, to find modern, effective pet care solutions.

