HIV Drugs & Injectables Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.6 % By 2034: Visiongain

The HIV drugs & injectables market is valued at US$40 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Failure to Adhere to Oral HIV Treatment Regimens Drives the HIV Injectables Market

Introduction of long-acting anti-retroviral therapy is a novel HIV treatment option now available for people with HIV (PWH). The U.S. approved the first Long-Acting Injectables regimen for HIV treatment in January 2021. Although oral combined ART regimens have drastically helped to reduce the viral load and aided in prolonging the lifespan of patient living with HIV, the therapeutic effectiveness of them have been limited owing to lack of consistent use and adherence to the daily dosing regimens. The major advantage of LAI ART (Long-Acting Injectables Anti-Retroviral Therapy) adoption for PWH is that it provides convenience, increased confidentiality and avoidance of daily intake of oral drug regimen. Also, the prevalence of HIV is much higher amongst adults with serious mental health issue such as psychosis and bipolar disorders who fail to stick to their oral ART therapy. Crucial factors like medical mistrust as a response to particular racism, transportation of these drugs, social stigma and substance abuse have been major factors deterring the acceptance of the oral ART HIV therapy. The LAI HIV therapy additionally helps to reduce the potential gastrointestinal toxicity or kidney disease as they are administered either subcutaneous, intramuscular or intravenous routes. The commercial approval for the first approval for LAI HIV by U.S. FDA in 2021, was received for drug named Cabuneva (Cabotegravir and rilprivirne) from ViiV Healthcare (majority owned by GSK, with Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi Limited) and is administered intramuscularly every month.

Technological Collaborations to Drive the Growth of Long Acting Injectables

To stay abreast in the competition the leading players of HIV treatment market are exploring new avenues through technological partnerships In year 2021, ViiV Healthcare and Halozyme signed an agreement under which Halozyme provided access to its proprietary "Enhanze" drug delivery technology to ViiV healthcare. This nanotechnology used human hyaluronidase PH20 enzyme (rHuPH20) that was used for specific targets in treatment of HIV. This technology has also been adopted by ViiV Healthcare for all its pipeline injectables which can target through specific mode of action such as integrase inhibitors, capsid inhibitors, NRTI and NNRTIs including the latest BNAbs that specifically bind with gp120CD4 site. Followed by this in 2023, ViiV healthcare has initiated Phase2b study for cabotegravir with use of“Enhanze” technology to evaluate the safety efficacy and tolerability for this drug subcutaneously. The technology was implemented for launch of LA HIV injectables of ViiV named Cabuneva in 2022. Similarly in 2021, Gilead Sciences and Merck collaborated to develop long-acting HIV treatments that will combine respective antiviral drugs i.e. Gilead's lenacapavir and Merck's islatravir. Gilead's drug targets the capsid or the protein shell (which protects virus's genetic material) while Merck's drug would block the enzyme which is helps in viral replication called reverse transcriptase. This collaboration was resumed in December 2023 as both the companies had temporary paused their studies in November 2021.

Long-Acting PrEP will Drive Growth in the HIV Prevention Drugs Market

There were only two oral drugs available in the U.S. for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in HIV administered until 2020 to reduce the chances of getting HIV infection named Truvada and Descovy (Gilead). However, in 2021, the U.S.FDA approved Apretude (cabotegravir extended-release injectables suspension) (ViiV Healthcare) for PrEP, bagging to be the first LAI medication for PrEP option for prophylaxis of HIV. This LAI for PrEP has opened new avenues for patients for maintaining adherence, avoiding pill fatigue, avoiding the social stigma and avoiding the secrecy associated with oral pills. This is expected to help adolescents, adults who are under other medications like psychedelics and others who tend to miss their daily oral PrEP medications. As there is growing trend towards adoption of these injectables by large populations, the pharmaceutical companies are gearing up to meet this unmet demand as it can be witnessed through increased number of clinical trials being conducted currently. Moreover, the companies are now focusing on ultra long acting (once year) and self-injecting HIV PrEP drugs as they will help the patients easily access their doses without compromising their privacy and providing autonomy of the preventive regimen. Apretude is an intramuscular injection administered as few as six times a year and is given by a clinical practitioner and is covered as medical benefit through Medicare and Medicaid programs in the U.S.

Artificial Intelligence is Poised to Change HIV Drug Delivery Technologies

The application of artificial intelligence (AI) in medicine, particularly through machine learning (ML), marked a significant progression in drug discovery. AI acts as a powerful catalyst in narrowing the gap between disease understanding and the identification of potential therapeutic agents. Machine learning is now being vastly used by the pharmaceutical industry to identify the new molecules. Similarly, machine learning approaches are being adopted also to understand the suitable drug delivery methods for HIV treatment. Understanding, HIV has a special character of recombination and sudden & rapid mutation so it is difficult for biopharmaceuticals to formulate medicines for curing AIDS. Still many medicines are in practise and shows better results. These methods need clinical trials but drug designing with combination of computational methods with molecular basis of HIV has proven to give better results. Moreover, HIV researchers and pharma companies are using text-based chatbots and conversation agents such as Amazon's Alexa or Apple's Siri to provide tailored advice on HIV infection, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), diagnostic testing and other information with help of AI based tools.

The major players operating in the HIV drugs & injectables market include ViiV Healthcare (a GSK company), Gilead Sciences, Merck KGaA, J&J Innovative Medicine, Thera biotechnologies, Frontier Biotechnologies, BMS, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, Aurobindo and Hetero Labs . These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

In May 2024, ViiV Healthcare received approval for Apretude, a drug helpful for preventing the HIV infection, by Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for the UK. Apretude is the first long acting injectable launched for Pre-exposure prophylaxis to minimize the risk of sexually transmitted HIV. In March 2024 Gilead and Merck announced the Phase 2 data of the investigational new drug which would be administered once a weekly. This drug is a combination of Gilead's Lenacapavir and Merck's Islatravir and is currently under clinical trials.

