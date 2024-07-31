Capitalizing On Growth Opportunities And Best Practices In Cloud-Based Data Protection
Capitalizing on Growth Opportunities and Best Practices in Cloud-Based Data Protection
Capitalizing on Growth Opportunities and Best Practices in Cloud-Based Data Protection
Is your team equipped to address cyberthreats while seizing new opportunities in data protection platforms?
Digital transformation is altering competitive dynamics for Information and Communication technology (ICT) providers, driven by disruptive technologies, the exponential growth of data, and evolving customer needs. Consequently, as enterprises strive to maximize business scalability and agility, data storage/management vendors are being pushed to expand legacy solutions to keep pace with:
Evolving cybersecurity and data privacy frameworks that safeguard customers from cyber risks.
Increasing workload demands from generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and machine learning (ML) .
The need to integrate security capabilities like ransomware detection and mitigation to differentiate their services.
To successfully navigate this transformation and delve into emerging growth opportunities – from cybersecurity services, industry-specific service level agreements (SLAs), and low-cost storage options – explore Frost & Sullivan's comprehensive intelligence on the subject.
