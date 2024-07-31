Schneider Electric Pursues Its Ambitious Sustainability Transformation Program With Unwavering Determination

(MENAFN- 3BL) RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, July 31, 2024 /3BL/ - Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of management and automation, today released its sustainability performance scores for the second quarter of 2024, alongside its half-year results. Tracking and disclosing the quarterly progress of Schneider's Sustainability Impact (SSI) program is central to achieving its 2021–2025 global and local ambitions, contributing to its six long-term sustainability commitments.

Just last month, Schneider Electric topped the list of "World's Most Sustainable Companies for 2024" compiled by TIME Magazine and Statista , further emphasizing the strategic importance it places on sustainability impact. This recognition underlines Schneider Electric's climate leadership in setting ambitious targets and its expertise in helping customers become more energy efficient and reduce their emissions.

"Coming top in TIME's list of most sustainable companies confirms just how much ambition and dedication are needed to decarbonize value chains and evolve business models," said Xavier Denoly, Senior Vice President of Sustainable Development at Schneider Electric. "With one and half years to meet our 2025 sustainability ambitions, each of Schneider's transformative global and local initiatives helps us to steadily and deliberately build on our achievements and strive for long-lasting impact."

This quarter, Schneider Electric kept up the pace on:



Climate action : breaking the 600 million tonne barrier on reporting saved and avoided carbon emissions for customers, thanks to energy-saving products, software, and services. Schneider Electric continues to make steady progress every quarter and is well on the way to meeting its target to help its customers save and avoid 800 million tonnes CO2 emissions by 2025. Efforts to accelerate supplier decarbonization and tackle scope 3 emissions were also rewarded with an impressive progression from 19% this time last year to 33% this quarter. Schneider Electric's Zero Carbon Project encourages strategic suppliers to switch to cleaner energy, matching them with solution providers, as well as offering on-site support, renewable energy market analysis, and specialist training. Empowering all generations and providing learning and development opportunities to meet Schneider's ambition of training 1 million people with energy management skills by the end of 2025. By working extensively with NGOs and encouraging employees to volunteer as trainers, 682,000 people worldwide have benefitted from these education and entrepreneurship opportunities. Recently, the Schneider Electric Foundation partnered with INCO in Senegal on a "Get into Energy Transition” digital learning program.

At the end of the quarter, Schneider's Sustainability Impact score came in at 6.78, on track to reach the 2024 end-year objective of 7.40 out of ten . Find more details in the Q2 2024 report of Schneider's Sustainability Impact program, including the progress dashboard.

Other key second-quarter sustainability highlights:



Awarded the prize for Best Universal Registration Document at the Transparency Awards 2024

Awarded Living Wage certification for the second year by the Fair Wage Network for ensuring that all employees are valued and compensated fairly

Ranked #1 on Gartner's Supply Chain Top 25

The Schneider Home solution was recognized as the 2024 Sustainable Product of the Year by Green Builder Launch of Villaya Flex rural electrification and clean power system for off-grid communities

See Schneider Electric's Half-year 2024 Financial and Extra-financial release .

