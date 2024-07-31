Atletico Madrid In Advanced Talks With Chelsea Over Conor Gallagher: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Atletico Madrid are in advanced talks with Chelsea over the signing of homegrown midfielder Conor Gallagher. The two clubs have been in discussion over the last days with a deal looking more likely. However, there have been no talks or agreements between the Madrid-based side and the player, says a report

Chelsea are currently in the United States of America for their pre-season tour, however given Gallagher's participation the England side that reached the finals of the European Championship, Conor is currently not with the team and will join up with the squad once they return.

As reported by The Athletic, Chelsea would be okay with letting Gallagher leave this summer and hope to rake in a transfer fee close to 50 million Pounds for the English midfielder. There were also indications that Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspurs had shown interest in the 24-year old.

Ahead of their game against Club America on Thursday, head coach Maresca spoke to reporters and confirmed that 'anything can happen' in regards to the transfer situation.

"At the moment, Conor will be back with us when we are at Cobham,” he said. I think he is already at Cobham or he will be in the next few days to start to do something with Cole (Palmer) and Marc (Cucurella). Then he will train with us. When the transfer window is open, unfortunately anything can happen. Not only for Conor, but for all of the players.”

The midfielder had broken through to the Chelsea side in 2022 and has gone on to don the jersey in 136 appearances for the Blues garnering 18 goals and 13 assists. However, he is in his final year of the contract and the team is not willing to let him leave as a free agent next season. A contract extension could be on the cards too.