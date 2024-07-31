Global Hemostats Market Valued At US$ 2,744.28 Million In 2023, Projected To Reach US$ 4,568.90 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Market Growth Driven by Increasing Surgical Procedures and Advancements in Hemostatic Technologies
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global hemostats market
has seen significant growth, with a valuation of US$ 2,744.28 million in 2023. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, as the market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4,568.90 million by 2032, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.
This growth is largely attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures globally, advancements in hemostatic technologies, and a rising emphasis on efficient and effective bleeding control. The market is characterized by continuous innovations and improvements in hemostatic products, which are pivotal in enhancing patient outcomes and reducing surgical complications.
Key players in the market are investing in research and development to introduce advanced hemostatic agents and devices, further fueling the market expansion. As the healthcare sector evolves, the demand for hemostats is anticipated to rise, driven by technological advancements and an increasing focus on surgical efficiency and safety.
B.Braun Melsungen AG
Baxter International Inc.
Becton Dickinson and Co.
Gelita Medical GmbH
Hemostatis LLC
Integra Life Sciences Holding Corp.
Johnson and Johnson
Medtronic PLC
Pfizer Inc.
Stryker Corp.
Teleflex Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation Overview:
By Type
Topical Hemostats
Mechanical Hemostats
ORC Based
Gelatin Based
Collagen Based
Polysaccharide Based Topical Hemostats
Active Hemostats
Flowable Hemostats
Topical Thrombin Based Topical Hemostats
Others
By Formulation
Sheet and Pad Hemostats
Sponge Hemostats
Powder Hemostats
Matrix and Gel Hemostats
Others
By Application
Orthopedic Surgery
General Surgery
Neurological Surgery
Cardiovascular Surgery
Reconstructive Surgery
Gynecological Surgery
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Home Care
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Direct
Distributor
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
