Paris Olympics: Surfing Events Likely To Resume With Women's Round 3

(MENAFN- IANS) Tahiti, July 31 (IANS) Surfing events at the Paris Olympics, which were called off on Tuesday, are likely to resume on Wednesday at 12:00 pm GMT (5:30 pm IST) with women's round 3, the organisers said.

The next call on whether the event will happen will come later on Wednesday at 10:15 GMT (3:45 pm IST).

"Possible resumption of the competition this Wednesday, July 31 at noon in Tahiti (French midnight) with the 8th final ladies. The decision will be made Wednesday morning (GMT) in Tahiti (evening in Paris).

"In case of resumption, the #3 series competing @vahinefierro and @johannedefay would take place at 13:48 local (1h 48 French).

"The strong swell that arrived Monday afternoon is expected to continue to produce waves of more than 30m50 throughout the day, while the onshore wind in the morning is expected to approach the southeast (cross shore) sector around noon," French Surfing Federation said in a statement.

The surfing events were called off on Tuesday due to bad weather conditions.