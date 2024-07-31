Natasa kept meeting ex-bf Aly Goni while dating Hardik Pandya? Read on

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aly Goni in an old opened up about the emotional turmoil he experienced following his breakup with Natasa Stankovic. In an emotional video, Aly recalled the heartache and struggles he faced, revealing the depth of his pain. This revelation comes amid the buzz around Natasa's recent separation from Hardik Pandya

In an old video Aly Goni opened up on the emotional turmoil he faced following his breakup with Natasa Stankovic before she dated and eventually got married to Hardik Pandya

Aly Goni discussed the impact of his breakup with Natasa Stankovic, struggling to hold back tears. He admitted that despite his usual smile, he was deeply affected by their split



Aly revealed that breakup left him heartbroken, isolated, especially as he was away from his parents. He felt that his intense love for Natasa might have contributed to devastation

Aly and Natasa discussed their relationship on Nach Baliye 9. Aly mentioned they were together for four years, but Natasa's remarks suggested they had dated twice

Speculation arose when it was revealed that Natasa appeared to maintain contact with Aly while she was with Hardik Pandya

During IPL 2024, rumors about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's separation began circulating. Natasa's removal of the 'Pandya' surname from her social media

Natasa and Hardik officially announced their separation after four years of marriage. They revealed they had mutually decided to part ways but will continue to co-parent their son

Despite their separation, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic appear to be on good terms. Hardik recently commented positively on Natasa's social media post