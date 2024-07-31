Yemen resumes operations in Aden Refinery Company within designated free zone

(MENAFN) The internationally recognized Yemeni government has resumed operations at the Aden Company within the designated free zone, as defined by the Prime Minister’s 1993 decision. This move was announced during a Yemeni Council of Ministers meeting chaired by Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak on Tuesday, at their headquarters in the temporary capital, Aden. The meeting addressed various topics and developments, particularly focusing on political, economic, living, service, military, and security conditions, and resulted in several decisions and measures.



According to an official Yemeni news agency, the Ministerial Council has approved the implementation of the free zone system in Aden, including its amendments. This decision allows the refinery to benefit from the privileges, characteristics, advantages, and guarantees outlined in the Free Zones Law. The Council has directed relevant ministers, the governor of Aden, and other pertinent authorities to ensure that the decision is implemented according to the procedures in place before the refinery's operations were halted in 2015.



The Aden Refinery, established in 1954, ceased its operations for refining oil derivatives due to the conflict that erupted in the temporary capital in 2015. This disruption occurred in the context of the Houthi militia and forces loyal to the late President Ali Abdullah Saleh invading Aden.



The resumption of the refinery's activities marks a significant step towards revitalizing economic functions in Aden. The government aims to reinstate the refinery's previous role and ensure that operations continue smoothly within the framework of the free zone regulations.

MENAFN31072024000045015839ID1108502109