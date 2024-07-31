(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

OKX , a global Web3 company, has issued updates for July 31, 2024.

OKX Adds ChainGPT Giveaway to Web3 Giveaway Portal Featuring 10,000 USDT Worth of CGPT Tokens

OKX is excited to announce a new addition to its Web3 Giveaway portal: the ChainGPT Giveaway. This giveaway features a prize pool of 10,000 USDT worth of CGPT tokens, providing participants with the opportunity to engage with the ChainGPT community and earn rewards.

The ChainGPT Giveaway will run until August 7, 2024, 00:00 GMT+08:00. During this period, OKX Wallet users can participate by completing a series of simple tasks, such as following OKX Wallet and ChainGPT on X. Further details are available here .

OKX's Web3 Giveaway portal is a dedicated platform designed to bring the most exciting and trending airdrops and giveaways to the Web3 community. By hosting various campaigns, OKX aims to enhance user engagement and provide valuable opportunities for its growing ecosystem.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

