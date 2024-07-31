Treatment.Com AI Announces AI Pharmacy Assistant

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“ Company ” or“ Treatment ”), a healthcare tech company transforming patient care with AI-driven clinical insights is excited to announce a new solution, AI Pharmacy Assistant designed to support pharmacists. Pharmacists are playing an increasing role in the provision of clinical decision support services, given the increasing number of people without a GP and/or the time taken to appointments.



As one example, the Ontario government recently announced pharmacies provided over 1 million assessments for common ailments since last year Ontario Exploring More Ways to Expand Role of Pharmacists | Ontario Newsroom . This is representative of similar trends being seen across Canada, UK and emerging legislation in the US, all of which will lead to extending the role for pharmacists within the healthcare continuum of care. Globally, pharmacists will play a significant role in alleviating the shortages of healthcare professionals, timeliness of patient support and mitigating the financial pressures prevalent in today's healthcare systems.

For many people, especially in underserved communities, the pharmacist is often the only healthcare professional people see. Therefore, providing these pharmacists with the tools and confidence to administer a wider range of services, has a positive impact for them and the wellbeing of their communities.

Working with pharmacists, Treatment is excited to be announcing its new AI Pharmacy Assistant solution for pharmacists, expected to launch later in 2024. The solution is underpinned by Treatment's AI powered proprietary Global Library of Medicine (GLM), the most comprehensive and integrated online medical library. The GLM has been created with hundreds of credentialled clinicians globally to ensure the highest qualified clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals.

AI Pharmacy Assistant will be either accessible on a patient's mobile device or through a kiosk tablet at the pharmacy. It will support pharmacists in multiple ways:



Reducing the time to take patient histories and symptoms using Treatment's GLM

Automatically document all interactions with patients providing an audit trail

Extending confidence and support in expanded diagnostic support provided to patients

Minimize the risk of errors and increase clinical efficiency Providing comprehensive diagnostic and symptom information backed by the most reliable and up-to-date medical research



The global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market is projected to grow significantly, reaching approximately $4.05 billion by 2029 from $2.46 billion in 2024, driven by technological advancements and the integration of AI and machine learning in healthcare decision-making processes. Whilst there is a clear desire to expand the pharmacist's scope of practice, there is also a huge shortage of pharmacists globally. Therefore, pharmacists are being stretched at both ends: more work, less staff. Supportive and accurate support tools which can be trusted, such as Treatment's AI Pharmacy Assistant, will be a pivotal part of the solution.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of AI, comments:“We are excited to announce another new product line and revenue stream for our GLM platform. We have been working closely with industry professionals and government agencies to ensure we create a valuable tool that will have the most immediate impact for all the stakeholders. For Payers, we help improve efficiency and hopefully avoid patient complications and unneeded costly hospital visits. For the Pharmacists, we help relieve administrative headaches and give them comfort to see more patients. Finally, and most importantly, for the Patient, we provide more and better access to care for themselves and their family members.”

About AI Inc.

AI is a company utilizing AI to positively disrupt the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. Over the past 7+ years and with the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, AI has built the world's most intelligent, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). Providing the highest qualified clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals, the GLM delivers >92%+ accuracy on first diagnosis as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), x-rays, and billing codes. The platform's quality and transparency are unrivaled, as the GLM provides an explanation of every step and likelihood associated with every symptom. AI also focuses on the next generation of healthcare professionals supporting Medical and Nursing schools, who utilize the GLM to help enhance the future clinical skills of their students. AI is focused on using AI for good and utilizing its GLM platform to bring the possibility of health equity and inclusion for disenfranchised communities.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO

...

If you would like to find out more about Treatment's products and services, please email at ...

For media inquiries, contact: ...

Call: +1 (612) 788-8900 / Toll-Free USA/Canada: +1 (888) 788-8955

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on AI's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to the implementation of its shareholder communications initiative and the timing thereof. Although believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.