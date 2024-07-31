Adaa Khan: I Admire Kiara Advani's Makeup Sense, Natural And Flawless

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Adaa Khan loves dolling up. And the television is a fan of actress Kiara Advani's makeup as she finds it“natural and flawless.”

“I do my own makeup at times for shoots, events, and parties. It usually takes me about 30 minutes,” Adaa told IANS.

The actress stressed that she keeps her makeup minimal.

“I ensure my makeup is natural, not too cakey or loud,” said the actress, who is known for her work in shows such as 'Behenein', 'Amrit Manthan' and 'Naagin'.

The 35-year-old star also shared some“key tips” about how she aces her flawless look.

“Key tips include starting with a clean, moisturised face, using a primer, blending well, and highlighting the cheekbones and brow bones for a radiant touch. Avoid overloading on products and always blend foundation down the neck. Setting makeup with a translucent powder or setting spray helps it last longer,” she added.

Is there a favourite in Hindi cinema whose makeup skills catch Adaa's eyes?

“In Bollywood, I admire Kiara Advani's makeup sense for its natural and flawless look,” said the actress.

Talking about Adaa's journey in showbiz, she started her career in 2009 with the show 'Palampur Express'. She was then seen in 'Behenein', which revolved around sisters, and helped Adaa to gain stardom.

She has also done episodic roles in shows such as 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', 'Crime Patrol' and 'Welcome-Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki'. However, it was in 2015 when her stardom shot to the sky with her work in the supernatural show 'Naagin', where she played a shape-shifting serpent.

Adaa's latest screen work includes 'Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey'.