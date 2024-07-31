Class 3 Boy Suffers Gunshot Injury In Bihar School, Weapon Found In Nursery Student's Bag

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, July 31 (IANS) An eight-year-old boy sustained a gunshot injury during firing inside a school campus in Bihar's Supaul district on Wednesday, said officials, adding that the weapon was carried by a nursery student in his bag.

The incident occurred at a private school under the jurisdiction of the Triveniganj station in the district.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Shaishav Yadav confirmed to IANS that the incident took place during the assembly session around 9 a.m.

The gun, carried by a five-year-old nursery student in his school bag, caused the incident, said police. The victim, a Class 3 student, sustained an injury to his hand and is currently admitted to a hospital and out of danger. The police are investigating who used the gun and how did the firing happen.

More details were awaited.

Following the incident, a large number of parents and residents gathered at the school and created a ruckus both inside and outside the school premises.

“At present, efforts are underway to calm down the agitating parents, with adequate security forces deployed to restore normalcy in the area,” SP Yadav said.

He stated, "We are investigating the incident to determine how the child brought the weapon inside the school. It is the initial period of investigation, and we will conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain whether it is a licensed weapon or not. Appropriate action will be taken following the investigation."

The incident has also raised concerns about the school's security measures. The SP mentioned that action will be taken against the school administration as well, indicating that the security lapse will be addressed accordingly.