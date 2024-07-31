Azerbaijan's Central Bank Keeps Exchange Rate Stable
The Management Board of the Central bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has
decided to maintain the discount rate at 7.25%,
Azernews reports.
The CBA also confirmed that the interest rate corridor will
remain unchanged, with the lower limit set at 6.25% and the upper
limit at 8.25%.
The decision was based on current inflation rates aligning with
forecasts, with predicted inflation staying within the target range
of 4±2%. Additionally, it reflects considerations of both domestic
and international inflationary pressures.
This decision will take effect starting tomorrow. The CBA plans
to announce any updates on the interest corridor parameters on
September 18.
