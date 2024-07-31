Palestine Pres. Condemns Assassination Of Hamas Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 31 (KUNA) -- The President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas strongly condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of Hamas, labeling it a "cowardly act" and a dangerous escalation.

In a statement published by the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), President Abbas called on the Palestinians to unite and stand firm against the Israeli occupation.

Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Hussein Al-Sheikh described, in a press release, the assassination as a severe escalation and urged Palestinians to remain resilient and strong amid the increasing aggression.

The Chairman of the Palestinian National Council, Rawhi Fattouh condemned Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran, Iran's capital, and stated that this criminal act was a cowardly escalation that would plunge the region into a circle of violence.

Furthermore, the Palestinian National and Islamic Forces announced a strike and organized marches to denounce the assassination of the Hamas Chief.

In a press statement, they mourned the loss of the Hamas leader, affirming that this assassination would not break the Palestinians' will and resilience, it would strengthen their determination to pursue their freedom and rights.

Hamas announced in a press statement to the Palestinian people and the Arab and the Islamic nations the death of their political leader, they reported that he died following what they considered a Zionist airstrike on his residence in Tehran after attending the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President. (end)

