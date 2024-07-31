2024 Plan Proposes Solutions For Australia To Maximise Its $124 Billion Manufacturing Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Alliance released the 2024 Manufacturing Workforce Plan, highlighting opportunities the multi-billion-dollar offers to jobseekers.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Manufacturing Industry Skills Alliance (Manufacturing Alliance) Jobs and Skills Council has released the 2024 Manufacturing Workforce Plan, highlighting the numerous opportunities the multi-billion-dollar industry presents to jobseekers and the country.The plan is a roadmap outlining the key skills and emerging workforce needs for the industry. With projected employment growth indicating a likely increase in employment equivalent to around 120,000 additional workers (16.8%) by the year 2033, the plan is designed to turn challenges into solutions and begin to build the capacity of the manufacturing workforce in Australia.The plan also highlights sectors with the greatest opportunities for growth, development and expansion including the defence, clean energy, medical and space sectors, and the urgent need for skilled workers."The 2024 Workforce Plan is a step forward in addressing the pressing workforce shortages in Australia's manufacturing industry. Our aim is to not only fill the existing gaps but to build a resilient and skilled workforce that can drive the industry forward,” said Manufacturing Alliance CEO, Sharon Robertson.Ms. Robertson continued, "We are committed to delivering tangible solutions that address the skills and workforce challenges faced by the manufacturing industry. By focusing on practical, actionable strategies we are building priority actions that can offer solutions to supply side skill shortages.”Link to the 2024 Manufacturing Workforce PlanENDSMedia Contact:| David Barron, Executive Manager Stakeholder EngagementMobile :| 0434 071 970About the Manufacturing Workforce Plan 2024The plan was developed through extensive consultation (conducted in 2024) with industry, unions, Australian state and territory governments, training organisations including TAFEs, Dual Sectors, universities and registered training organisations and other key industry stakeholders.About the Manufacturing Industry Skills AllianceThe Manufacturing Industry Skills Alliance (Manufacturing Alliance) is an industry owned and led organisation committed to developing an empowered manufacturing workforce that drives the Australian economy.As the Jobs and Skills Council for the manufacturing sector, we want to ensure that the manufacturing industry can access workers with the skills needed to shape an innovative future made right here in Australia.We work with government bodies, unions, employers and training providers to find solutions to the skills and workforce challenges industry faces.OUR WORKWorkforce Planning: The Manufacturing Alliance addresses workforce challenges through strategies to identify, forecast and respond to skills needs across a range of educational pathways, including vocational education and training and higher education.Training Product Development: We develop training products in line with standards set by Skills Ministers to improve the quality, speed to market and responsiveness of training products. This includes piloting emerging products and testing new approaches to meet workforce, skills, and industry needs.Supporting Training Delivery: We work with registered training organisations (RTOs) to ensure delivery issues are considered early in training product design.Industry Support and Advocacy: We act as a source of intelligence on workforce issues affecting manufacturing industries and provide advice on national training system policies.

