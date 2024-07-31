Over 40 Drones Shot Down In Attack On Kyiv Military Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over 40 Russian drones were shot down as they approached Kyiv in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 31.

The city's military administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"During the second wave of a drone attack this morning, enemy UAVs continued to attack Kyiv in waves from certain directions. But not a single drone reached its target," the post reads.

Air defense units hit several more enemy attack drones.

Enemy carries out one of most massive drone on Ukraine since invasion

"In total, during these two waves, more than 40 enemy UAVs were shot down in the airspace of Kyiv and on the approaches to the capital. The Air Force will provide the exact figures. Amid such a dense and massive aerial attack, our air defense forces and means worked perfectly!" the post said.

No casualties or destruction in Kyiv have been reported so far.