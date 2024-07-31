Azerbaijani Oil Price Decreases
7/31/2024 2:20:03 AM
Fatima Latifova
The price of one barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the "Azeri Light"
brand in the world market has decreased by $1.65 or 2%, reaching
$81.77, Azernews reports.
According to the auction results, the price of September futures
for "Brent" oil was $79.94.
In Azerbaijan's state budget for this year, the average price of
one barrel of oil is calculated at $75.
It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil
was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the highest price was
recorded in July 2008 ($149.66). In Azerbaijan, oil is mainly
produced within the framework of the contract for the development
of the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli” (ACG) fields block. The State Oil
Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has a 25% share in the contract.
