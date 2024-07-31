Michelin : Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares - July 31, 2024
Date
7/31/2024 2:16:32 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 23, Place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 CLERMONT-FERRAND
Information about securities repurchasing program
Regulated information
Issuer social denomination: Michelin – LEI 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
Types of securities: ordinary shares – Code ISIN FR 0000121261
Date : July 31st, 2024
| Issuer Name
| Issuer code
| Transaction
date
| ISIN Code
| Daily total volume (in number of actions)
| Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
| Platform
| Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
| 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
| 31.07.2024
| FR001400AJ45
| 179 628
| 33,4917 euros
| Gré à gré
| Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
| 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
| 31.07.2024
| FR001400AJ45
| 179 628
| 33,4917 euros
| Gré à gré
| Issuer Name
| Issuer code
| PSI
Name
| Issuer Code
| Transaction date
|
ISIN Code
| Unit Price
| Currency
| Quantity bought
| Platform
| Transaction reference number
| Buyback objective
| Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
| 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
| NATIXIS
| KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
| 31.07.2024
| FR001400AJ45
| 33,4917
| Euro
| 179 628
| Gré à gré
| 5309224
| Cancellation
| Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
| 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
| BNP PARIBAS
| R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
| 31.07.2024
| FR001400AJ45
| 33,4917
| Euro
| 179 628
| Gré à gré
| 5309224
| Cancellation
Attachment
20240731 - déclaration hebdo - EN
MENAFN31072024004107003653ID1108501926
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.