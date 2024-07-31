Callus Company Partners With Seoul AI Hub To Support Global Intern Selection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Callus Company has announced a strategic partnership with Seoul AI Hub to enhance the selection process of global interns for companies within the AI innovation center. Utilizing Callus Company's acclaimed SPRINT PROGRAM matching algorithm, this collaboration aims to streamline and optimize the selection of international interns for AI-related roles.Seoul AI Hub, known for fostering cutting-edge AI research and innovation, will leverage Callus Company's expertise in global talent acquisition. Through this partnership, companies within the hub can submit their job descriptions and receive ideal intern matches with ease.Callus Company's SPRINT PROGRAM has a proven track record of connecting talented individuals with internship opportunities worldwide. Now, this program will help Seoul AI Hub's resident companies attract and integrate top-tier global talent, particularly from Vietnam, to enhance their AI projects.Ten companies within Seoul AI Hub will participate in this initiative, receiving support in selecting Vietnamese interns skilled in AI-related tasks. This collaboration is expected to create significant synergies, driving forward the AI capabilities of these companies.“We are thrilled to collaborate with Seoul AI Hub and bring our matching expertise to their innovative environment. This partnership will not only benefit the companies within the hub but also provide valuable international experience to talented interns from Vietnam,” said a representative from Callus Company.This initiative underscores Callus Company's commitment to fostering global talent mobility and supporting the growth of AI innovation. The strategic selection and placement of skilled interns are anticipated to accelerate project timelines and contribute to groundbreaking advancements in AI.About Callus CompanyCallus Company is a leader in global talent acquisition, renowned for its SPRINT PROGRAM, which connects talented individuals with internship opportunities worldwide. The company specializes in leveraging advanced matching algorithms to optimize the selection process, ensuring the best fit between interns and host companies.About Seoul AI HubSeoul AI Hub is a premier innovation center dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence research and development. It provides a collaborative environment for startups, established companies, and research institutions to drive forward AI innovations and applications.

