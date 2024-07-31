DNC, DNCC: Only VP Harris Qualifies For Democratic Presidential Ballot

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 31 (KUNA) -- The Party announced that a virtual will be held next month to elect Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's official candidate to run in the next presidential scheduled for November 5.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison and the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) Chair Minyon Moore said in a statement released late Tuesday that only Harris met the conditions for candidacy, noting that she had the support of 99 percent of delegates who will participate in the virtual convention.

Some 3,923 delegates from across the US petitioned to put Harris on the ballot for the Democratic nomination, and Harris secured the support of 99 percent of participating delegates.

They also announced that voting on the virtual roll call - the process through which Vice President Harris will officially become the Democratic nominee - will begin on August 1 and end on August 5.

The announcement came after President Joe Biden abandoned his candidacy on the 21st of this month, and Harris announced her candidacy on the same day to compete with Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The Democratic Party is still scheduled to hold a regular convention between the 19th and the 22nd of next month, but had to hold an early virtual convention, so that Harris' name appears on election cards in all states, where some candidate registration deadlines expire before the party holds its regular convention. (end)

