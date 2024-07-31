Experts Eagle Eye Screening Shares Tips On How To Access Public Criminal Records

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Michigan, US, 31st July 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) often face challenges in obtaining accurate and timely data on criminal records. According to the experts at Eagle Eye Screening Solutions , these challenges arise from issues such as privacy regulations, fragmented data sources, and the need for robust cybersecurity measures. To most people, a criminal record is a file of information that includes an individual's arrests, charges, and convictions. But for Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs), the implications of such records are far-reaching. These agencies implement background checks on behalf of employers, landlords, and other parties to ensure safety and compliance. CRAs depend on accurate criminal records to inform their clients about potential risks related to prospective employees or tenants.

However, obtaining these records is not always straightforward. Jason Allen, leader of Eagle Eye Screening Solutions, a wholesale vendor that provides CRAs with public records, shares insights on three major challenges that CRAs face when searching for criminal records, along with strategies to mitigate them.

Privacy and Compliance Regulations

In the U.S., there is a growing movement advocating for the privacy rights of individuals who have completed their sentences. Many states have enacted laws limiting the availability of arrest and conviction information. Some states have gone further, expunging records for certain offenses, particularly those related to marijuana. Consequently, CRAs may find it challenging to access vital information.

States such as California and Michigan have implemented regulations that complicate the retrieval of data related to ongoing crimes. Their laws mandate the redaction of personally identifiable information (PII) from publicly accessible databases. This poses a significant challenge for CRAs conducting searches on individuals with common names, as it becomes increasingly difficult to determine if a criminal record belongs to the specific person in question.

In these situations, CRAs often have to rely on secondary information or even dispatch personnel to courthouses for paper records, resulting in increased time and effort spent on what should be a straightforward process.

Fragmented Data Sources

The U.S. lacks a centralized repository for criminal records, which are instead scattered across various federal, state, and local jurisdictions. With over 3,000 counties and differing documentation practices, CRAs face a daunting task when attempting to gather comprehensive criminal data.

Accessing records online, as well as the ability to search by PII, varies significantly from one jurisdiction to another. While some information is readily available through public databases, other crucial data necessitates multiple searches or physical visits to courthouses. Many local record-keeping systems are outdated, resulting in a lack of timely updates.

Furthermore, records from different jurisdictions may be stored in various formats, leading to confusion regarding the meanings of data fields. For small or medium-sized CRAs, retrieving and interpreting these disparate records can be a considerable burden.

Timeliness and Turnaround

The demand for thorough background checks has surged as employee turnover rates continue to rise. Employers not only seek more checks but also request quicker turnaround times. If a single source of data were available, CRAs could easily fulfill these requests, but the current situation presents challenges.

Often, the initial search results may be inaccurate or presented in an unusable format. This necessitates further searches, either online or through court runners. To address these complexities, CRAs may need to employ individuals with expertise in screening research, which can introduce additional bottlenecks in the process.

The more reliable and precise the data obtained from their wholesale vendor, the less time CRAs will need to spend on follow-ups. This, in turn, positions them to meet the pressing turnaround demands set by their clients.

Ensuring Data Security

Given the sensitive nature of background search data, both federal and state laws impose strict requirements on CRAs to protect this information. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is responsible for scrutinizing the cybersecurity practices of nationwide CRAs, which must adhere to data breach notification laws and regulations stemming from their partnerships with financial institutions.

A data security incident could not only result in financial penalties but also damage the reputation of a CRA, potentially leading to lost clients. To mitigate these risks, CRAs should inquire about the security practices employed by their data vendors, such as encryption protocols, regular security audits, and compliance with data protection laws.

