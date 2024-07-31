Meriaura Group Oyj, Inside Information: Change Of Meriaura Group CEO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Meriaura Group Plc

Company Announcement, Inside information 31 July 2024 at 7.30 a.m. (CEST)

Inside information: Change of Meriaura Group CEO

Meriaura Group Plc's CEO, Kirsi Suopelto, has resigned from her position to join a new employer. Suopelto will continue as Meriaura Group's CEO until September 30, 2024.

The company's board has appointed the current chairman of the board, maritime counselor Jussi Mälkiä, as the new CEO starting October 1, 2024. Board member and vice-chairman Antti Vehviläinen will assume the role of chairman of the board on October 1, 2024.

“We thank Kirsi for her work in overseeing the integration process of Meriaura Group and wish her success in her new challenges. Now it is time to focus on business development, growth, and improving profitability. I see that Meriaura Group has excellent opportunities to implement green transition innovations on a large scale, and I intend to invest all my expertise into this work,” says Jussi Mälkiä, chairman of the board and future CEO.

MERIAURA GROUP PLC

Further information:



Chairman of the board Jussi Mälkiä

Phone: +358 400 785 489

Email: ...



Meriaura Group Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication 31 July 2024 at 7.30 a.m. (CEST) by the aforementioned person.

Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.

Marine Logistics business is carried out by Meriaura Ltd, which is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive and low-emission marine transport services, based on long-term affreightment agreements, modern fleet, and active development of its operational sustainability. In addition, Meriaura has a strong market position in the marine logistics in renewable energy construction projects.

The Marine Logistics business also includes VG-EcoFuel Ltd which produces biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business focuses on comprehensive clean energy systems. Meriaura Energy Ltd designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries for industrial use and district heating. The energy production is based on large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar thermal collectors manufactured by the company. The Renewable Energy business also includes Rasol Ltd, specialised in delivering high-quality solar power systems for real estates, companies and solar parks.

Meriaura Group's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden as MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as MERIH.

The Company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, ..., tel. +46 8-604 22 55.