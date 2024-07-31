Natasa Stankovic Makes Special Promise To Son Agastya On His Birthday; Promises To Never Let Him Down [PHOTOS]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's son Agastya recently celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, July 30. Despite the couple's ongoing separation, both Natasa and Hardik shared touching tributes for their son.

Natasa dedicated a heartfelt post to Agastya, in which she promised to protect him and remain by his side through all of life's changes. She expressed how Agastya had brought peace, love, and joy into her life, describing him as a blessing who was sweet and kind. Natasa vowed to preserve his kind soul and assured him of her unwavering support.

In a similar vein, Hardik posted an exclusive video with Agastya, accompanied by a warm birthday message. He conveyed that Agastya was his source of motivation each day, extending his birthday wishes to his“partner in crime” and affirming his deep love for him.

Currently, Agastya is with Natasa in Serbia. The mother and son had traveled there shortly before the announcement of Natasa and Hardik's separation. Earlier in the month, the pair was seen at the Mumbai airport en route to Natasa's hometown.

On July 18, Natasa and Hardik confirmed their separation in an Instagram statement. They revealed that after four years together, they had mutually decided to part ways. Despite their shared joy, respect, and companionship, they believed that separating was the best decision for both.