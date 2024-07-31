UPSC Aspirants' Death: Delhi Government To Bring Law To Regulate Coaching Centres, Says Atishi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) UPSC aspirants' death: Delhi Atishi on July 31 said that the Delhi will bring law to regulate the coaching centres. Atishi also stated that a magisterial inquiry to ascertain which officer ignored complaint about institute's illegal basement.

During the press , she explained that the drain which was the reason for the waterlogging was encroached upon by all the coaching centres and because of which water was not going down the drain. Atishi also highlighted that the operation of coaching centres in basements and the establishment of libraries there were entirely illegal.

After the Rajinder Nagar incident, the minister said that basements of 30 coaching centres sealed, 200 institutes served notices.

The minister also said that the Delhi government will constitute committee comprising officials, students from coaching hubs to formulate regulations for coaching centres .

“Interim inquiry report has come and by MCD also a preliminary report has been submitted. 2 key things that came to light regarding the coaching centre incident, were, the drain which is the reason for the waterlogging in that area, it was encroached upon by all the coaching centres there because of which water was not going down the drain. The other thing is, the way coaching centres were running classes in the basement and libraries were set up, was 100% illegal."

"The Junior Engineer who was responsible for the drain there and to ensure there was no encroachment happening, that Junior Engineer was permanently terminated from MCD. The Assistant Engineer was suspended...magisterial report will come in 6 days and those who will be found responsible, strict action will be taken against them...the coaching centres which had encroached upon drains, those illegal encroachments have been bulldozed...the coaching centres that are running classes in the basement and set up libraries, strict action is being taken against them since last 3 days..."