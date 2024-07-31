Melexis Q2 2024 Results – Second Quarter Sales Of 245.7 Million EUR
Date
7/31/2024 1:16:09 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated information
Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
Ieper, Belgium - July 31st, 2024, 07.00 hrs CET
Dear,
Please find herewith the LINK to our most recent press release:
Attachment
MENAFN31072024004107003653ID1108501828
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.