AS Ekspress Grupp: Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report For Q2 And 6 Months Of 2024

The 2nd quarter was successful both in terms of growing online advertising revenue as well as digital subscription revenue. The revenue from ticket sales platforms and the advertising revenue from outdoor screens also increased strongly. In the 2nd quarter, the revenue of Ekspress Grupp reached EUR 19.6 million, increasing by 6% as compared to the same period last year. In the first half of the year, revenue increased by 2%.

In a year-over-year comparison, the Group received more than 47 000 digital subscriptions in the Baltic States, i.e. 27% more than at the end of June last year. At the end of June 2024, digital subscriptions totalled 223 000. The Group's digital revenue is increasingly based on digital subscription revenue and it makes up an increasingly larger recurring revenue base without the need for additional sales activity (and costs). We have enhanced the quality and volume of the content offered by the Group's media companies in order to be the leader in the digital subscription field in all Baltic States. The Group is gradually moving towards its financial strategic goals and wishes to offer paid digital content to at least 340 000 subscribers by the year 2026.

In the 2nd quarter, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Ekspress Grupp totalled EUR 3.0 million, increasing by 27%. The profitability in the 2nd quarter received a boost from the successful sale of online advertising and digital subscriptions as well as the increase in the volume of ticket sales platforms and digital outdoor screens. In the first six months of the year, EBITDA totalled EUR 3.5 million, decreasing by -2%. The negative impact is due to the 1st quarter, when advertising revenue decreased as a result of the general weak economic environment in the Baltic States, which was also exacerbated by the fact that the election cycles were in later quarters as compared to last year.

The net profit for the 2nd quarter of 2024 totalled EUR 1.0 million, which is 67% higher as compared to last year. However, in the first half of the year, the Group incurred a net loss of EUR -0.2 million, which is EUR 0.08 higher as compared to last year. Higher net loss in the first half of the year was also primarily attributable to higher interest rates due to the increase in Euribor and higher depreciation expenses arising from the Group's investments.

The Group's liquidity continues to be strong. The Management Board considers it important to maintain liquidity reserves both for the use of potential new acquisitions and for situations related to further cooling of the economy. As of 30 June 2024, the Group's available cash totalled EUR 5.5 million (30.06.2023: EUR 6.1 million). In May 2024, the Group paid dividends of 6 euro cents per share to its shareholders in the total amount of EUR 1.8 million.





Q2 AND 6 MONTHS RESULTS





REVENUE

In the 2nd quarter of 2024, the consolidated revenue totalled EUR 19.6 million (Q2 2023: EUR 18.5 million). The revenue for the 2nd quarter increased by 6% year-over-year. The consolidated revenue for the first 6 months of 2024 totalled EUR 35.9 million (6 months 2023: EUR 35.3 million). The revenue for the first 6 months of the year increased by 2% as compared to the previous year. The growth is attributable to the increase in digital subscription revenue as well as increase in the volume of ticket sales platforms and digital outdoor screens. The share of the Group's digital revenue in total revenue was 87% in the first 6 months of 2024 (6 months 2023: 82% of total revenue). Digital revenue for the first 6 months of 2024 increased by 9% as compared to the same period last year.

PROFITABILITY

In the 2nd quarter of 2024, the consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 3.0 million (Q2 2023: EUR 2.4 million). EBITDA increased by 27% as compared to last year and the EBITDA margin was 15% (Q2 2023: 13%). The profitability in the 2nd quarter received a boost from the successful sale of online advertising and digital subscriptions as well as the increase in the volume of ticket sales platforms and digital outdoor screens. In the first 6 months of 2024, the consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 3.5 million (6 months 2023: EUR 3.6 million). EBITDA decreased by -2% as compared to last year and the EBITDA margin was 10% (6 months 2023: 10%). The negative impact is due to the 1st quarter, when advertising revenue decreased as a result of the general weak economic environment in the Baltic States, which was also exacerbated by the fact that the election cycles were in later quarters as compared to last year.

The consolidated net profit for the 2nd quarter of 2024 totalled EUR 1.0 million (Q2 2023: EUR 0.6 million), increasing by 67%. The consolidated net loss for the first 6 months of 2024 totalled EUR -0.2 million (6 months 2023: EUR -0.1 million). The higher net loss is also primarily related to higher interest rates due to the increase in Euribor rates and higher depreciation expenses arising from the Group's investments.

EXPENSES

In the first 6 months of 2024, the cost of goods sold, marketing, and general and administrative costs totalled EUR 35.3 million (6 months 2023: EUR 34.0 million). Operating expenses increased by EUR 1.3 million (+4%) as compared to the same period last year. Labour costs increased the most, by EUR 0.7 million (+4%).

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the Group had available cash in the amount of EUR 5.5 million and equity in the amount of EUR 55.0 million (53% of total assets). The comparable data as of 30 June 2023 were EUR 6.1 million and 53.1 million (51% of total assets), respectively. As of 30 June 2024, the Group's net debt totalled EUR 13.4 million (30 June 2023: EUR 14.7 million).

In the first 6 months of 2024, the Group's cash flows from operating activities totalled EUR 1.3 million (6 months 2023: EUR 4.4 million).

In the first 6 months of 2024, the Group's cash flows from investing activities totalled EUR -1.7 million (6 months 2023: EUR -1.5 million), of which EUR -2.0 million was related to the development and acquisition of tangible and intangible assets, demonstrating higher investments in products and technologies.

In the first 6 months of 2024, the Group's cash flows from financing activities totalled EUR -3.6 million, of which EUR -1.8 million is the dividend payment to the shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp (6 months 2023: EUR -4.3 million, of which EUR -1.0 million is the share buy-back and EUR -1.5 million is the dividend payment to the shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp). The financing activities also include the net change in borrowings in the amount of EUR -1.1 million and lease liabilities in the amount of EUR -1.1 million.

DIVIDENDS

At the regular general meeting of shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp held on 3 May 2024, it was decided to pay a dividend of 6 euro cents per share in the total amount of EUR 1.8 million. Dividends were paid to shareholders on 22 May 2024.





SEGMENT OVERVIEW





Key financial indicators for segments