Russian Army Loses 1,060 More Soldiers In Ukraine In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia lost about 578,120 in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and July 31, 2024, including 1,060 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 8,390 (+9) Russian tanks, 16,161 (+20) armored fighting vehicles, 16,086 (+30) artillery systems, 1,131 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 907 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,407 (+1) missiles. The Russian also lost 363 warplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,853 (+21) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 21,739 (+52) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,697 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.