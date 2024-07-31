Russian Army Loses 1,060 More Soldiers In Ukraine In Past 24 Hours
Date
7/31/2024 1:09:07 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia lost about 578,120 troops in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and July 31, 2024, including 1,060 soldiers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 8,390 (+9) Russian tanks, 16,161 (+20) armored fighting vehicles, 16,086 (+30) artillery systems, 1,131 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 907 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,407 (+1) cruise missiles. The Russian army also lost 363 warplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,853 (+21) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 21,739 (+52) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,697 (+1) pieces of special equipment.
The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.
