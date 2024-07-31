عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-98 31 July 2024: Who Will Hit Jackpot Worth Rs 10 Crore Today?

Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-98 31 July 2024: Who Will Hit Jackpot Worth Rs 10 Crore Today?


7/31/2024 12:00:23 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will declare the results of
Monsoon Bumper BR-98 on Wednesday (July 31) at 2 pm. All Kerala Monsoon Bumper 2024 Lottery sales started on May 29, after the result announcement of Vishu Bumper. Monsoon Bumper Tickets are now available at all Lottery Counters in Kerala. The department decided to print 54 lakh tickets for sale.

Cost of Monsoon Bumper BR-98 ticket: Rs 250

Draw Date: July 31, 2024

Draw Time: 2 pm

Here's the prize structure of Monsoon Bumper BR-98:

1st Prize: Rs 10 crore

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 250

Result Awaited

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

MENAFN31072024007385015968ID1108501557


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search