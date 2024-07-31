Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-98 31 July 2024: Who Will Hit Jackpot Worth Rs 10 Crore Today?
Date
7/31/2024 12:00:23 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will declare the results of
Monsoon Bumper BR-98 on Wednesday (July 31) at 2 pm. All Kerala Monsoon Bumper 2024 Lottery sales started on May 29, after the result announcement of Vishu Bumper. Monsoon Bumper Tickets are now available at all Lottery Counters in Kerala. The department decided to print 54 lakh tickets for sale.
Cost of Monsoon Bumper BR-98 ticket: Rs 250
Draw Date: July 31, 2024
Draw Time: 2 pm
Here's the prize structure of Monsoon Bumper BR-98:
1st Prize: Rs 10 crore
Result Awaited
2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Result Awaited
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Result Awaited
3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Result Awaited
4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh
Result Awaited
5th Prize: Rs 5000
Result Awaited
6th Prize: Rs 1000
Result Awaited
7th Prize: Rs 500
Result Awaited
8th Prize: Rs 250
Result Awaited
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
MENAFN31072024007385015968ID1108501557
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.