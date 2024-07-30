Survey Reveals America's Snacking Habits

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Livy Beaner // SWNS

The average American skips about three meals per week, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults revealed only 22% say that they never skip meals, compared with 29% who admit they do so every single day of the week.

Results also found that Americans aren't just missing meals, they're also forgetting what they are actually consuming. The average respondent can only remember barely half (57%) of everything they ate over the last three days.

Still, Americans average three snacks per day. Those range from chips (57%), to fruit (56%) and cheese (46%). Others find themselves snacking on crackers (43%), cookies (41%) and ice cream (36%).







Only 25% of respondents say they're“very aware” of the daily nutritional value of protein their snacks offer.

This may be because more than one-third of Americans (36%) tend to impulsively consume their snacks rather than intentionally plan them (18%).

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Breakstone's , the survey also explored the concept of“unintentional snacking”, or eating for reasons not necessarily due to hunger, and found that it regularly plagues 30% of Americans.

Only six percent say they don't fall victim to unintentional snacking.

As a result, respondents have created bad snacking habits (26%) or lacked energy (21%).

But Americans seem to be taking matters into their own hands, as 27% are working to make more informed snacking choices this year.

According to the results, intentional snacking means choosing snacks that are healthy (43%) or that will give them an energy boost (30%).

For others, it looks like setting a limit on how many snacks they have per day or planning the snack ahead of time (both 29%).

In fact, almost half (49%) of respondents would be more likely to eat intentional snacks if they knew there were health benefits - including hard-boiled eggs (43%), Greek yogurt (39%) and cottage cheese (31%).

“With so many Americans skipping meals on a regular basis, it's important to make the most of your daily snacks,” said Dhriti Batra, Brand Director, Cultured, Lactalis Heritage Dairy.“Try incorporating protein-packed ingredients into snacks such as smoothies or salads. There's no need to only stick with your same old go-to snacks; trying something new can expand your palate and even reveal new favorites.”

The survey also explored how Americans are making the most of their breaks and revealed that snacking is an integral part of life's in-between moments.

Results found that Americans average four hours of free time each day and fill that time by watching TV (69%), scrolling through social media (48%) and of course, snacking (40%). And ideally, that break would last for about an hour and 15 minutes (74.7 minutes).

Yet still, 37% of respondents admit they frequently still feel like they're“running on E” following their breaks.

More than three-quarters of respondents (78%) agree that they relish in even a few moments of downtime.

“The survey results found that almost two in five people don't feel refueled after their breaks. Between work, school, chores and everything in between, it's no secret that Americans need some downtime,” said Batra.“While it's important to relax and unwind, it's equally as important to nourish your body during breaks so the rest of your day goes smoothly.”

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Breakstone's between June 10 and June 13, 2024. It was conducted by market research company Talker Research , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).