(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Trillion (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) , a company focused on oil and natural-gas production for Europe and Türkiye, has released an update on perforations of the West Akcakoca-1 well at the SASB field and a progress update. The gas field is located in the southwestern Black Sea. According to the update, the remaining three perforation intervals at the West Akcakoca-1 well have been perforated, and the perforation program is now complete. Results for the program indicate that the initial two perforated zones consisting of five meters of gas pay increased the well head pressure (“WHP”) from 1150 psi to 1350 psi; in addition, perforation of the subsequent three zones increased WHP from 1350 psi to 1694 psi. The company also reported that West Akcakoca-1 is now producing 2.8 MMcf/d using a 28/64 choke to ensure its high-pressure will not back out other wells. The update noted that total combined production from the Akcakoca platform is 7.3 MMcf/d, including the Guluc-2, West Akcakoca-1 and South Akcakoca-2 wells.“We have now perforated all remaining gas pay in the SASB wells,” said Trillion Energy CEO Arthur Halleron in the press release.“We are pleased with the results. Installation of production tubing in the past required a jack-up rig, which was extremely expensive. However, we intend to run the new production tubing without a rig using a snubbing unit, which is substantially cheaper and will provide a long-term production solution.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Trillion Energy International Inc.

Trillion Energy is focused on oil and natural-gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The company holds a 49% interest in the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural-gas development, and a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The company also is pursuing oil exploration in S.E. Türkiye and beyond.

