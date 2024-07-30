Madbouly Directs Focus On Developing Borg El Arab Airport, Promoting El Alamein Airport

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly met on Monday at the headquarters in New Alamein City with Sameh El-Hefny, the Minister of Civil Aviation, to discuss various work files.

During the meeting, El-Hefny reviewed plans to develop and increase the capacity of Egyptian airports. He highlighted that these plans aim to increase the capacity to 72.2 million annually by the end of 2025, compared to 66.27 million passengers in December 2023. The long-term goal is to reach 109.20 million passengers annually by the end of 2030.

El-Hefny affirmed that the Ministry of Civil Aviation is committed to studying and applying best practices in the civil aviation industry to continuously maximise and develop performance. He emphasised the trend towards offering the management and operation of Egyptian airports to foreign companies, which would enhance airport returns and improve the passenger experience.

Additionally, the ministry is working to strengthen strategic partnerships to attract more foreign direct investment in the civil aviation sector. This includes establishing investment zones around Egyptian airports and adhering to environmental standards as part of Egypt's vision for a green economy and sustainable aviation system.

Prime Minister Madbouly instructed the Minister of Civil Aviation to prioritise development work at Borg El Arab Airport due to the high demand for the airport. He also directed efforts to promote El Alamein Airport, given the significant tourist interest in New Alamein City.

Madbouly emphasised the importance of monitoring and urgently addressing any complaints related to the quality of services at various airports to improve the passenger experience.

El-Hefny mentioned,“I visited Borg El Arab Airport a few days ago and followed up on several observations and demands from passengers. We will work to address these observations through a short, medium, and long-term plan.”

Regarding El Alamein Airport, the minister explained that he had recently visited the airport to follow up on development projects and improve operational efficiency at New Alamein City Airport, which aims to increase air traffic.“We are preparing to hold an air show at the airport,” he added.

El-Hefny also pointed out that various complaints from different airports are monitored and analysed by a dedicated team. He explained that verified complaints are dealt with immediately.



