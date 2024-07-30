IJC Public Webinar On The Elk-Kootenai/Y Water Pollution Study
Date
7/30/2024 8:16:05 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
OTTAWA,
ON and WASHINGTON
, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Joint Commission (IJC) will host a one-hour public webinar related to the study of transboundary water pollution in the Elk-Kootenai/y watershed on Tuesday, August 6, at 6:30 p.m. MDT (5:30 pm. PDT). All interested parties are invited to attend.
The webinar will include a presentation and question-and-answer period that will focus on the IJC's activities to date related to the establishment of an IJC study board to report and make recommendations on water pollution within the Elk-Kootenai/y watershed, as well as the Commission's role to provide assistance in the development of a Terms of Reference for a Governance Body .
The study board is being established in response to a request ("Reference") to the IJC from the governments of the United States and Canada that incorporates a proposal developed in partnership with the Ktunaxa Nation.
Please
register to participate
to the webinar
and submit any questions or comments during the registration process or by email at [email protected] . Questions submitted in advance will be addressed during the information session.
Please register to participate:
This webinar will be held in English only.
Quick Facts
The Elk River rises in the Canadian Rockies and flows into the United States at Lake Koocanusa (also known as Koocanusa Reservoir), an impoundment of the Kootenay/Kootenai River. It then flows through the states of Montana and Idaho, and through transboundary Ktunaxa lands, on its way back to the province of British Columbia, where it empties into the Columbia River.
The IJC received the
reference
regarding transboundary water pollution in the Elk-Kootenai/y watershed from the governments in March 2024.
Contacts
|
Paul Allen
|
Ottawa
|
613-222-1475
|
[email protected]
|
Ed Virden
|
Washington
|
202-372-7990
|
[email protected]
SOURCE International Joint Commission
MENAFN30072024003732001241ID1108501289
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.