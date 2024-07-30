IJC Public Webinar On The Elk-Kootenai/Y Water Pollution Study

The webinar will include a presentation and question-and-answer period that will focus on the IJC's activities to date related to the establishment of an IJC study board to report and make recommendations on water pollution within the Elk-Kootenai/y watershed, as well as the Commission's role to provide assistance in the development of a Terms of Reference for a Governance Body .

The study board is being established in response to a request ("Reference") to the IJC from the governments of the United States and Canada that incorporates a proposal developed in partnership with the Ktunaxa Nation.

and submit any questions or comments during the registration process or by email at [email protected] . Questions submitted in advance will be addressed during the information session.

This webinar will be held in English only.

The Elk River rises in the Canadian Rockies and flows into the United States at Lake Koocanusa (also known as Koocanusa Reservoir), an impoundment of the Kootenay/Kootenai River. It then flows through the states of Montana and Idaho, and through transboundary Ktunaxa lands, on its way back to the province of British Columbia, where it empties into the Columbia River.

The IJC received the

reference

regarding transboundary water pollution in the Elk-Kootenai/y watershed from the governments in March 2024.



