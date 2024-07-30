Ausable Funds Celebrates The World Premiere Of“A Jar Full Of Christmas”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Veteran-owned firm congratulates its Founder in his first Silver Screen appearance

TUPPER LAKE, NY, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ausable Funds International, LLC (“Ausable Funds”), a newly formed mutual fund company owned and managed by military combat veterans, and focused on the global emerging markets, is pleased to celebrate the World Premiere of“A Jar Full of Christmas”, the latest holiday production from Gemelli Films .“It was an honor and a pleasure to be part of this unique artistic endeavor with such consummate professionals, in a holiday story filmed on location in the Olympic Village of Lake Placid in New York's Adirondack Mountains last December. It was also a lot of fun!” commented Ed Luzine, a former Army intelligence officer with the U.S. Special Operations Command (“SOCOM”), and the Founder and CEO of Ausable Funds.“As one of the initial financial donors to The Wild Center , my family and I enjoyed the Premiere and some great popcorn there! The Adirondacks are a terrific location for film shoots such as Miracle, Top of the Hill, Succession, and BILLIONS, along with being a source of inspiration for writers, like the late Russell Banks,” he added.Ausable Funds is an avid and proud supporter of the arts in New York, Florida, and many other locations around the world.About The Wild CenterThe mission of The Wild Center is to ignite an enduring passion for nature that inspires action to ensure a thriving natural world. We are committed to a future where people and the natural world thrive together. We invite you to discover the story of the Adirondacks, and to explore new ways that people and nature can thrive in the same place.Learn more atContact us: ...About Gemelli FilmsGemelli Films is a film production company owned by the talented Candice T. Cain, that specializes in producing heartwarming and family-friendly films. With a particular focus on Hallmark movies, Gemelli Films has become synonymous with feel-good entertainment that can be enjoyed by all ages. What sets Gemelli Films apart from other production companies is their ability to infuse traditional values with contemporary storylines, creating an experience that is both nostalgic and refreshing. Working in close association with Nikki A. Lamers, the contemporary-romance novelist, Gemelli Films is committed to bringing a unique and captivating storytelling experience to the big screen. If you're looking for wholesome and uplifting entertainment, Gemelli Films is a name that you can trust.Learn more at /Contact us: ...About Ausable Funds International, LLC:Ausable Funds is a service-disabled combat veteran, and a female Hispanic owned business that will launch a new family of mutual funds focused on the global emerging markets, including frontier markets across Latin America, Asia, Europe, and Africa in 2024. The firm will leverage the unique skill sets of military veterans and intelligence analysts to create a new financial firm for investors seeking diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) in their investment managers.The firm will integrate the skill sets of Veterans, including its Founder, Edmund L. Luzine, Jr. an experienced Wall Street investment banker, finance professor, think tank scholar, actor, and Army Special Operations intelligence officer to seek out global investment opportunities and provide financial products and solutions to investors across America and the rest of the world.Ausable Funds is a natural fit for clients that are seeking to invest and profit in global opportunities and support veterans in business. The firm is currently searching for Wounded Warrior military veterans to staff a range of positions in marketing, operations, analytics, and international finance.

