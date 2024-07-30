Kashmir Valley Sizzles Again After Brief Respite

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – As the thundershowers at multiple places and heavy rains in some areas brought respite from the scorching heat, the weather conditions have once again recorded an upward trend in terms of temperature as most places across Jammu and Kashmir recorded above normal temperatures on Tuesday.

8 stations out of 11 recorded above 30 degree Celsius temperature today with Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recording a maximum temperature of 31.7 degree Celsius.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, recorded a maximum temperature of 31.9 degree Celsius while Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination recorded 29.6 degree Celsius.

The mercury settled at 28.7 degree Celsius in Kupwara while in Kokernag and Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, it settled at 31.9 degree Celsius and 21.0 degree Celsius respectively.

The rise in maximum temperatures was recorded amidst the forecast of intermittent rains and thundershowers in Jammu and Kashmir for the next few days.

Read Also Kashmir Gets A Breather: Rain Breaks Prolonged Heatwave Srinagar Records 2nd Highest Minimum Temp In 132 Years

In Jammu, the mercury settled at 36.4 degree Celsius while in Banihal it settled at 33.6 degree Celsius. It settled at 31.4 degree Celsius in Batote and 33.3 degree Celsius and 33.0 degree Celsius in Katra and Bhaderwah stations respectively.

For the next 24 hours, the weatherman here has predicted generally cloudy with intermittent spells of light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places of Kashmir division and widespread places of Jammu division.

From August 01 to August 07, Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad stated that generally cloudy with spells of intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershower is expected at many places of Kashmir division and most places of Jammu division.

However, the MeT has issued an advisory, saying that intense showers for a brief period with possibility of flash floods, cloud bursts, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones are expected over vulnerable places of J&K with possibility of heavy rainfall at few places of Jammu division. Pertinently, most parts of Jammu & Kashmir experienced thunder showers and some areas received heavy rainfall yesterday, which led to the dip in the mercury and thus simultaneously ended the prolonged heat wave in the Union Territory.

