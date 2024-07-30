LNG Energy Group To Present At The OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Group Corp. (TSXV: LNGE) (TSXV: LNGE.WT) (OTCQB: LNGNF) (FWB: E26) (the“ Company ” or“ LNG Energy Group ”) today announced that Pablo Navarro, CEO and Chairman of the Company, will present live at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor hosted by on August 1, 2024. Details are set out below:



DATE: August 1, 2024

TIME: 2:30 p.m. (ET)

LINK:

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 5 – August 9

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Company Highlights:



Natural resources company with attractive jurisdiction – Natural gas production in Colombia, a captive market where current and future supply/demand imbalance has led to favorable prices.

Significant anticipated growth – Existing deep inventory of exploration and development opportunities set the stage for short and long-term growth.

Low cost and high margins (netbacks) – LNG Energy Group is vertically integrated, lowering costs and boosting operating margins.

Strong committed team with insider ownership – Leadership team has more than 20 years in capital markets experience and more than 40 years in industry experience and is dedicated to the long-term growth and success of the Company. Attractive valuation – After-tax NPV10 of Proved Developed Producing resources valued by third party at C$0.88/share, 4x above today's trading levels. For more information, please see the Company's news release dated March 12, 2024.



About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas exploration and production assets in Latin America.

For more information, please see below:

Website:

Investor Relations:

James Morris, Vice-President, Business Development and Investor Relations

Email: ...

Telephone: 205-835-0676

Find us on social media:

LinkedIn:

Instagram: @lngenergygroup X: @LNGEnergyCorp

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often using phrases such as“expects”,“anticipates”,“plans”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“forecasts”,“estimates”,“believes” or“intends”, or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results“may” or“could”,“would”,“should”,“might” or“will” be taken to occur or be achieved, are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive any necessary board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, factors may occur which impede or prevent LNG Energy Group's future business plans; and other factors beyond the control of LNG Energy Group. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, LNG Energy Group assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether they change as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Advisory Note Regarding Oil and Gas Information

The reserves information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with NI 51-101, but only presents a portion of the disclosure required thereunder. Complete reserves disclosure required in accordance with NI 51-101 is available on SEDAR+ at . Actual oil and natural gas reserves and future production may be greater than or less than the estimates provided in this news release. There is no assurance that forecast prices and costs assumed in the Reserves Report, and presented in this news release, will be attained and variances from such forecast prices and costs could be material. The estimated future net revenue from the production of the disclosed oil and natural gas reserves in this news release does not represent the fair market value of these reserves. The estimates of reserves for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves for all properties, due to the effects of aggregation.

There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of crude oil, reserves and the future cash flows attributed to such reserves. The reserve and associated cash flow information set forth above are estimates only. In general, estimates of economically recoverable crude oil and natural gas reserves and the future net cash flows therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as historical production from the properties, production rates, ultimate reserve recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially. For those reasons, estimates of the economically recoverable crude oil and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, classification of such reserves based on risk of recovery and estimates of future net revenues associated with reserves prepared by different engineers, or by the same engineers at different times, may vary.

The Company's actual production, revenues, taxes and development and operating expenditures with respect to its reserves will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material. All evaluations and reviews of future net revenue are stated prior to any provisions for interest costs or general and administrative costs and after the deduction of estimated future capital expenditures for wells to which reserves have been assigned. The tax calculations used in the preparation of the Reserves Report are done at the field level in accordance with standard practice, and do not reflect the actual tax position at the corporate level which may be significantly different.