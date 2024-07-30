(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOUTH PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Introducing "Elucidity" – A New Fictional Podcast, Starring Lynn Chen

In the ever-expanding universe of podcasts comes an exhilarating addition that promises to redefine the boundaries of imagination and exploration. "Elucidity," the brainchild of visionary creators Koji Steven Sakai and Emily Brauer Rogers, is set to captivate audiences worldwide with its spellbinding narratives and unparalleled depth.

Fascinated by nightmares, journalist Jessica Suzuki [played by Lynn Chen] pursues the truth behind a popular vivid dreaming app. Lucidity allows users to experience their wildest dreams and beyond, but Jessica discovers that for some users, it's just the beginning of their worst nightmare.

In addition to Lynn Chen,“Elucidity” features the voice talents of comedian, actor, and writer Dwayne Perkins and actor Dante Basco (Hook and Avatar: The Last Air Bender). The podcast was written by a team of writers, including Koji Steven Sakai, Emily Brauer Rogers, Isabelle Liang, Cheryl Tsai Perez, Jenny May Padget, and Arianna Geneson. Jenny May Padget directed Elucidity.

"Elucidity" promises to be a tour de force in storytelling, masterfully crafted to ignite the imagination and provoke contemplation. With its compelling narratives and evocative soundscapes, this groundbreaking podcast invites listeners to question the nature of reality, confront the unknown, and embrace the beauty of ambiguity.

"Elucidity" premieres on all podcast platforms on July 29, 2024. Subscribe now and immerse yourself in a world where you can dream the way you want to dream.

